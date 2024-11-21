A full moon
A full moon shines above tree branches
(Image credit: Subjug / Getty Images)
By
published

This week's question: As part of its efforts to cut red tape, the Argentine government may soon scrap a 1974 law intended to protect children from turning into werewolves. If a U.S. lawmaker were to introduce a similar anti-werewolf measure in Congress, what should the bill be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Cheese heist

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸