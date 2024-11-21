The Week contest: Werewolf bill
This week's question: As part of its efforts to cut red tape, the Argentine government may soon scrap a 1974 law intended to protect children from turning into werewolves. If a U.S. lawmaker were to introduce a similar anti-werewolf measure in Congress, what should the bill be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Cheese heist
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Werewolf bill" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 6 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
