Why Bhutan hopes tourists will put a smile back on its face

The 'kingdom of happiness' is facing economic problems and unprecedented emigration

The "kingdom of happiness" is feeling sad as it faces unprecedented emigration and rocketing youth unemployment alongside other economic challenges.

As Bhutan tries to restore its fortunes, "tourism is seen as a major lever to pull", said Bangkok Post (BP), so there's "good reason" to visit the tiny Himalayan nation now, "before bigger crowds descend", added Bloomberg UK.

