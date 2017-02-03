More than 100,000 people lost their visas because of Trump's immigration ban, government lawyer says

President Trump's immigration executive order caused more than 100,000 visas to be revoked, government lawyer Erez Reuveni revealed Friday in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia. Per The Daily Beast's Betsy Woodruff, there was an "audible gasp" in the courtroom when Reuveni announced the number during a hearing for a lawsuit filed for two Yemeni brothers who were put on a return flight to Ethiopia after arriving Saturday at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.:

There was an audible gasp in the EDVA courtroom when govt lawyer Erez Reuveni said 100k+ visas were revoked by Trump EO — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 3, 2017

Moreover, Woodruff reported, the visas were not "just deemed unusable for 90 days," the length of Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. These visas, per a Trump lawyer, "no longer exist," Woodruff wrote on Twitter.

Though Trump signed the executive order last Friday, it was not made clear until Reuveni's reveal Friday how many visas it affected. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said just over 100 people were "temporarily inconvenienced." Becca Stanek

On Monday, Spicer said 109 people were "slowed down" by the EO. It was immediately obvious that was wrong; now we know just HOW wrong — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) February 3, 2017

Update 1:14 p.m. ET: The State Department clarified that 60,000 visas were revoked by Trump's immigration executive order, not 100,000, as the government lawyer stated earlier. That lawyer's tally apparently did not account for "diplomatic and expired visas," the State Department said.