Elizabeth Warren silenced on Senate floor for quoting Coretta Scott King

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was interrupted on the Senate floor Tuesday night by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R- Ky.) as she read a searing letter written by Coretta Scott King, with McConnell accusing Warren of breaking the Senate's rules.

Dr. Martin Luther King's widow wrote the letter against Sen. Jeff. Sessions (R-Ala.) during his failed bid to become a federal judge, saying he used his power as a federal prosecutor to "chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens." Now, Sessions is President Trump's pick for attorney general, and McConnell said that by reading the missive, Warren "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the Senate's arcane Rule 19.