After Trump’s immigration order, Canada is seeing a spike in illegal immigration from Minnesota
Minnesota has a reputation for welcoming refugees and immigrants, including people from the seven majority-Muslim nations — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen — targeted in President Trump's currently suspended executive order. With the fear of potential deportation looming large in their minds, some Minnesotans who hail from those countries have begun fleeing to Canada, illegally immigrating to a small Manitoba town, Emerson, just across the border to claim refugee status.
In frigid winter weather, the journey is risky, as it must be partially made on foot. Still, said Badal Macalin Mohamed, who is from Somalia, the risk is worth avoiding any chance he might be deported back to a country where militants from the Islamic extremist group al Shabaab killed his father.
A representative of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council, which works with refugees, said her organization is preparing for more arrivals from Minnesota in coming months. Watch a local news report on the phenomenon below. Bonnie Kristian
At least three people connected with the Standing Rock protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline have been questioned by the FBI, The Guardian has confirmed, though the nature of their investigation is unclear. However, the FBI agents involved were reportedly pulled from domestic terror investigations, sparking fears that the protest movement may be targeted as an extremist group.
"The idea that the government would attempt to construe this indigenous-led nonviolent movement into some kind of domestic terrorism investigation is unfathomable to me," said civil rights attorney Lauren Regan, who is offering legal counsel to the protesters who were contacted. "It's outrageous, it's unwarranted ... and it's unconstitutional." At least one of the three is a Native American.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will grant an easement for the pipeline construction to continue, reversing the Obama administration's decision that an alternate route should be found to avoid work on sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands and beneath a tribal water source. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump reportedly reassured top aide Kellyanne Conway that he backed her up "completely" after she apologized to him Thursday for promoting his daughter's brand from the White House press briefing room, CNN reported Friday, citing a senior administration official. Conway, while on Fox News on Thursday morning, told viewers to "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" and outright said she was giving the first daughter's apparel line "a free commercial."
Trump also reportedly told Conway that he "hated" the word "counseled," which was the word White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used Thursday when asked how the White House was handling Conway's comments.
Conway took to Twitter on Friday to assure everyone that all is well between her and Trump:
POTUS supports me, and millions of Americans support him & his agenda. https://t.co/FTaPXTymGV
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017
Legal experts contend Conway's promotional remarks may violate a federal ethics law that prohibits employees of the executive branch from using their office to endorse "any product, service, or enterprise." On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics noting Conway's apparent breach. Chaffetz has called Conway's endorsement a "textbook violation" that was "clearly over the line" and "needs to be dealt with." Becca Stanek
More than half of Trump voters say the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre is proof Trump's immigration ban is necessary
Over 50 percent of people who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election say that the Bowling Green Massacre — which never occurred — is proof that Trump's ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries is necessary, a new Public Policy Polling survey found. Fifty-one percent of Trump voters said the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre was proof of the need for heightened security, while just 2 percent of Hillary Clinton voters said the same.
Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly cited the "Bowling Green Massacre" in interviews, although she later said she "misspoke." Conway had apparently intended to reference two "radicalized" Iraqi refugees who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither man was charged with "plotting attacks within the United States," nor did the men have any intent to do so.
Nevertheless, 23 percent of Americans overall say the "Bowling Green Massacre" is proof of the necessity of Trump's immigration ban, while 57 percent disagree. PPP adds that "by a 48/43 spread, voters do think that the intent of the executive order is to be a Muslim ban. And just 22 percent support a Muslim ban, to 65 percent who are opposed." Another 66 percent of voters think the ban was poorly executed, a judgment they held even before a federal appeals court ruled 3-0 on Thursday against reinstating Trump's ban.
The PPP poll reached 712 registered voters on Feb. 7 and 8, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percent. Jeva Lange
The Trump administration's staffers are settling into their new homes in the nation's capital, and Washington, D.C., bars are taking note. The change from Democratic staffers to Republican ones has brought with it a change in the choice of after-work booze:
In the three weeks since the Trump administration moved into town, business at Bullfeathers, a Capitol Hill watering hole popular among Republican staffers, has climbed 55 percent. Old Ebbitt Grill, across from the White House, has reported an uptick in sales of Fireball whisky shots. [The Washington Post]
The change is nothing unexpected for longtime local bar owners, with Moran and Clyde's president, Tom Meyer, recalling the same shift from Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton. "It's a cliche: You went from martinis to draft beer — like that. It was like a switch," he told The Washingtonian.
At Capitol Lounge, co-owner James Silk reported noticing Bud Light and Tito's vodka becoming more popular. “A lot of new, young, eager faces” are coming around, Silk observed to The Washington Post. At the same time, the difference in drink choice has narrowed somewhat between the parties in recent years: Old Ebbitt told The Washingtonian that they sold 56 shots of Fireball on Inauguration Day, and 27 during the subsequent Women's March protest, while the average on a Friday or Saturday is 10.
Learn more about how the new administration's staffers are expected to change the D.C. scene, below. Jeva Lange
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has commissioned a study on the costs to build President Trump's border wall with Mexico, Reuters reports, and the group has already come up with a ballpark figure for building fences and walls along the entire border: $21.6 billion. That's significantly higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated in his campaign, and the approximately $15 billion touted by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump says U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill and Mexico will reimburse America; Mexico has no plans to do so.
The report, which Reuters saw on Thursday, has not yet been presented to Kelly, and the Trump administration may not follow its recommendations. Its price tag is closer to the $25 billion cost estimate from investment research group Bernstein Research.
The Trump White House has already started planning to build the wall, with the expectation that Congress will approve funding in April or May. DHS has reportedly begun seeking environmental waivers to build in some sensitive parts of the border, worked up steel orders, and reached out to existing contractors. The report envisions three phases, starting with a $360 million section near San Diego, El Paso, and in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The next phase would tackle 151 miles around the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Big Bend National Park, and Tucson; and the final phase would cover the last 1,080 miles of border. The wall would be finished by 2020, according to the plan.
Along with the costs of materials, road building, and labor, the government would have to expend millions using eminent domain to acquire private land along the border, and some areas would present costly geographical challenges. Peter Weber
President Trump is finding it difficult to transition from running a business to running the United States of America, Politico reports. Drawing on interviews with almost two dozen people in Trump's orbit, the president is described as both frustrated and surprised by the way government works, be it the limits to his power or the leaks and infighting that come with heading the White House:
Trump often asks simple questions about policies, proposals, and personnel. And, when discussions get bogged down in details, the president has been known to quickly change the subject — to "seem in control at all times," one senior government official said — or direct questions about details to his chief strategist Steve Bannon, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, or House Speaker Paul Ryan. Trump has privately expressed disbelief over the ability of judges, bureaucrats, or lawmakers to delay — or even stop — him from filling positions and implementing policies. [Politico]
Trump's administration is also considering limiting the aides who have access to phone calls and transcripts, and is investigating staffers to try to root out leakers. Trump reportedly told an associate he was annoyed at the plentiful gossip "because it reflects on me."
In addition to the leaks, the biggest public concern for Trump is reportedly his press secretary Sean Spicer, whose combative daily briefings earned ridicule on Saturday Night Live and angered the image-sensitive president. Spicer reportedly "proposed cracking a joke about the send-up during his next briefing, or even firing a squirt gun, as [Melissa] McCarthy had done in the sketch," but a person briefed on the matter told Politico that Trump shot down the idea. Jeva Lange
The Kushner family is in negotiations to buy the Miami Marlins, The New York Times reports. While the family's most prominent member — and President Trump's son-in-law — Jared Kushner is not directly participating in the effort to acquire the team, the acquisition is still raising thorny questions for Major League Baseball:
The deal has already prompted questions within Major League Baseball, according to the people briefed on the conversations, about what kind of relationship Mr. Trump would have to the team and whether that would be a benefit or a disadvantage. Would fans or sponsors boycott or embrace the team or league based on a comment or Twitter post by Mr. Trump? And would Mr. Trump attend games? [The New York Times]
Marlins Park is about an hour and a half drive south of the so-called "Winter White House," Mar-a-Lago.
Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner, is heading the efforts to purchase the team. Jared and Joshua Kushner previously bid together to try to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, only to withdraw. That team eventually sold for $2 billion.
Forbes reports that the current owner of the Marlins, art dealer Jeffrey Loria, has a $1.6 billion "handshake agreement" to sell the Marlins, a price The New York Times says is too high for the Kushners. Joshua Kushner is working on "devising a complicated financial arrangement that would include bringing in partners later," people familiar with the negotiations said.
The Miami Marlins won the 2003 World Series, but the team has not returned to the playoffs since. Jeva Lange