President Trump reportedly told the Senate a totally bananas lie about voter fraud

President Trump reportedly spent a meeting with 10 senators on Thursday complaining about voter fraud. The gathering was intended to be a discussion about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Politico reported that as soon as reporters exited the room, Trump began telling the group of senators how both he and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) — who lost her re-election bid and is now serving as a Capitol Hill liaison for Trump on Gorsuch's nomination — were victims of a rigged election. Ayotte was in the room, as was White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Trump obviously won the election, but he narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton. He told senators Thursday that was because of the "thousands" of people "brought in on buses" from Massachusetts to "illegally vote" in New Hampshire. The room reportedly responded with an "uncomfortable silence."

Trump indicated that this voter fraud, of which there is no evidence, had also affected Ayotte, though he suggested her loss might have also had something to do with her decision to distance herself from him after he criticized the parents of a Muslim Gold Star soldier. "He told her, 'You'd have won if you'd been on my train," a participant told Politico.

Then, as the cherry on top of that crumbling cake, Trump told Democrats he was glad "Pocahontas" — his chosen nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — was "becoming the face of 'your party,'" Politico reported.

Trump has repeatedly claimed millions voted illegally in the presidential election, causing him to lose the popular vote to Clinton, but he has yet to produce any evidence to substantiate those claims. Becca Stanek