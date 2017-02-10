President Trump reportedly told the Senate a totally bananas lie about voter fraud

President Trump reportedly spent a meeting with 10 senators on Thursday complaining about voter fraud. The gathering was intended to be a discussion about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Politico reported that as soon as reporters exited the room, Trump began telling the group of senators how both he and former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) — who lost her re-election bid and is now serving as a Capitol Hill liaison for Trump on Gorsuch's nomination — were victims of a rigged election. Ayotte was in the room, as was White House Counsel Don McGahn.
Trump obviously won the election, but he narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton. He told senators Thursday that was because of the "thousands" of people "brought in on buses" from Massachusetts to "illegally vote" in New Hampshire. The room reportedly responded with an "uncomfortable silence."
Trump indicated that this voter fraud, of which there is no evidence, had also affected Ayotte, though he suggested her loss might have also had something to do with her decision to distance herself from him after he criticized the parents of a Muslim Gold Star soldier. "He told her, 'You'd have won if you'd been on my train," a participant told Politico.
Then, as the cherry on top of that crumbling cake, Trump told Democrats he was glad "Pocahontas" — his chosen nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — was "becoming the face of 'your party,'" Politico reported.
Trump has repeatedly claimed millions voted illegally in the presidential election, causing him to lose the popular vote to Clinton, but he has yet to produce any evidence to substantiate those claims. Becca Stanek
A California couple is divorcing after 22 years of marriage because their disagreement over President Donald Trump had become a "deal breaker." Gayle McCormick, 73, a Democrat, had not previously fought about politics with her conservative husband, but she felt "betrayed" by his decision to vote for Trump, Reuters reports. "It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump," McCormick said.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 13 percent of Americans had ended relationships over the presidential election. Some 16 percent of the 6,426 respondents said they've stopped talking to a family member or friend over the results
U.S. investigators have been able to confirm some details of the 35-page dossier claiming Russia has compromising information on President Trump, CNN reported Friday. Up until this point, investigators had been unable to verify the claims asserted in the document, which was compiled by a retired British intelligence agent and revealed to the public Jan. 10.
CNN said that while the dossier's more "salacious" claims remain unverified, investigators have corroborated details about some of the communications "between senior Russian officials and other Russian individuals." The dossier includes "a dozen" conversations between foreign nationals, and investigators have been able to confirm that "some of the conversations described in the dossier took place between the same individuals on the same days and from the same locations as detailed in the dossier" after intercepting communications during "routine intelligence gathering," CNN said. Some of the individuals involved in the intercepted communications were previously found to be "heavily involved" in leaking information from Democratic organizations that proved harmful to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
CNN did not reveal specifics, including whether these latest findings are at all connected to Trump, but the confirmations have given U.S. intelligence "greater confidence" in the dossier's credibility.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to CNN's request for comment combatively: "We continue to be disgusted by CNN's fake news reporting," Spicer said, echoing Trump's previous dismissals of the reports as "phony stuff." Spokespeople for various intelligence agencies declined to comment. Becca Stanek
Back in the day, buying a computer meant you got a circuit board and some instructions. The Volta V ($1,999) harks back to that minimalist 1970s aesthetic, when long-haired nerds had to build their own cases out of wood. Available in a fully assembled bamboo and walnut case, this "simple but elegant" desktop computer comes "packed with the latest technology," says Joshua Fruhlinger at The Wall Street Journal. That includes a high-end motherboard, graphics card, and solid-state hard drive. Like the DIY computers of yore, it has modular components that can be upgraded for years to come. Just lift the magnetized lid and swap parts as you please.
Traditionally, only women have presented trophies at the Grammys, but at the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony this Sunday a man and a transgender woman will be among the presenters, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow announced Friday. "To be honest, the idea of a 'trophy girl' has felt antiquated for some time now," Portnow said in a statement. "Who wrote that rule anyway? The ability to present a trophy has nothing to do with one's gender."
Portnow explained the change wasn't intended to be "provocative or buck convention," The Associated Press noted, but to recognize that "music's universal power lies in its spirit of inclusion." The three trophy handlers for the 2017 Grammys are transgender model Martina Robledo, model and actor Derek Marrocco, and model and actress Hollin Haley.
The Grammys will be hosted by James Corden and air Sunday, Feb. 12 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. There will be performances by Chance the Rapper, who is nominated for seven Grammy awards, as well as Beyoncé, Adele, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Metallica, and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Becca Stanek
It's not just your parents who want you to be nice to other people. New research by scientists at Kyoto University has found that dogs judge humans based on how they treat other people, New Scientist reports:
… The researchers tested whether dogs preferred people who helped their owner. Each owner tried to open a container then presented it to one of two actors.
This actor either helped or refused to do so, while the other actor was passive. Then the two actors offered the dog a reward and it chose between them.
The dogs had no preference when the first actor had helped their owner, but were more likely to choose the passive actor if the first one had refused to help. [New Scientist]
Dogs evolved closely alongside humans, which means they are particularly sensitive to how people act. The Kyoto study also tested monkeys, and found similar results, with the primates preferring people who acted kindly or generously. Even human morality might be evolutionary: "I think that in humans there may be this basic sensitivity towards antisocial behavior in others. Then through growing up, inculturation and teaching, it develops into a full-blown sense of morality,” said comparative psychologist James Anderson.
Watch the dogs make judgments in the study below. Jeva Lange
As someone famous for making deals, one would assume that President Donald Trump has got handshakes down to an art. The famous germaphobe has instead called handshakes a "barbaric" practice and "one of the curses of American society."
"The more successful and famous one becomes, the worse this terrible custom seems to get," Trump wrote in 1997's Art of the Comeback. And boy oh boy, how true that is. On Friday, President Trump greeted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a 19-second-long handshake to end all handshakes. Trump made nothing about the handshake look comfortable, from his terrifyingly firm grasp to the pat at the end, and even the fact that he then posted a video of the handshake to Twitter.
To make matters even stranger, mid-handshake Trump decides to ask Abe what the Japanese photographers are saying to him. "Look at me," Abe answers, but then Trump looks intently at Abe. Abe laughs awkwardly and motions to the cameras:
Awkward? This handshake between Trump and Shinzō Abe lasted 19 seconds, after which Trump said to Abe, "Strong hands." pic.twitter.com/iNyFSS85xz
— Rosa Hwang (@RosaCTV) February 10, 2017
Afterward, Trump says "strong hands," and Abe mostly just looks like he wants to run away. Anyway, A for effort President Trump, but maybe keep practicing. There are a whole lot more handshakes in your future. Jeva Lange
For all the "huge deals" President Trump's administration is making, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman noted the staff at the White House isn't looking so happy:
Really hard to overstate level of misery radiating from several members of White House staff over last few days.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2017
Since Trump was sworn into office just three weeks ago, he has signed a record 10 executive orders and 12 memoranda, sent more than 100 tweets, and confirmed multiple Cabinet nominees. But his administration has also gotten into a battle with the courts over the constitutionality of its immigration ban, had one of its top advisers potentially breach a federal ethics law by promoting Ivanka Trump's brand from the White House press briefing room, and suffered some leaks about rough phone calls with Mexico's president and Australia's prime minister. And Trump, Politico reported Friday, has not been happy about the Saturday Night Live skits, the gossip, or the all the work that goes into leading the free world.
As Trump would say: SAD! Becca Stanek