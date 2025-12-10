Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records
The grand jury records from the 2019 prosecution of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public
What happened
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer Tuesday cleared the way for the release of potentially hundreds of thousands of documents from the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
The recently passed Epstein Files Transparency Act “unambiguously applies” to the Maxwell grand jury testimony and “voluminous” other records from the case, Engelmayer ruled, including evidence not used in the 2021 trial that resulted in Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence.
Who said what
Engelmayer said he was approving the Justice Department’s request to unseal the files, but “cautioned that people shouldn’t expect to learn much new information from them,” The Associated Press said. They “do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor,” he wrote, nor do they “discuss or identify any client of Epstein’s or Maxwell’s.”
The Justice Department also has a “pending” request before a second federal judge in New York to “unseal records from the grand jury that indicted Epstein on sex-trafficking charges in 2019,” before his suicide in jail, The Washington Post said. “A third federal judge, in Miami, last week ordered the release of transcripts from the grand jury that investigated Epstein from 2005 to 2007.”
What next?
Before the government releases any of the material, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton must “personally certify, in a sworn declaration,” that the records have been “vigorously reviewed” and “found to be in compliance” with the law’s requirements on protecting victims’ identities, Engelmayer wrote in his ruling. Previously, “although paying lip service to Maxwell’s and Epstein’s victims,” the Justice Department “has not treated them with the solicitude they deserve.”
