Russia may extradite Edward Snowden as a 'gift' to President Trump

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly have evidence the Kremlin is considered extraditing NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden from Russia to the United States as a "gift" to "curry favor" with President Trump. Snowden's lawyer says he has "received no such signals and has no new reason for concern," but Snowden himself touted the report Friday evening as proof that he is not on Moscow's payroll:
Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017
President Trump has said Snowden is a "total traitor" who should be "executed." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded on Twitter Saturday morning to news that a study commissioned by his administration pegged the cost of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at about $21.6 billion, which is substantially higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated or the $15 billion figure touted by congressional Republican leadership.
I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
...design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
Trump promised to save "billions" on the F-35 program. So far Lockheed Martin has cut the price by about $600 million, a reduction The Washington Post reports was already planned before the president negotiated with the company.
As for the border wall, Trump maintains taxpayers' initial outlay will be reimbursed by Mexico. The government of Mexico says that will not happen. Bonnie Kristian
Hundreds of protesters turned out in New York City and Los Angeles Thursday and Friday nights to protest news of a surge in arrests of undocumented immigrants in at least six states.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says this week's arrests were merely an escalation of routine raids targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records. "Examples would include known street gang members, child sex offenders, and deportable foreign nationals with significant drug trafficking convictions," said an agency representative.
But protesters contends that is an inaccurate description of the raids, which they believe have broken up families and affected many people with no criminal history. "Oftentimes folks' liberties and their rights are violated during ICE raids," said Los Angeles protester Jessica Valenzuela, "where they're picked up without having adequate access to counsel, and that's one of the biggest concerns." See scenes from each city's protests below. Bonnie Kristian
Shutting down sidewalks in emergency rally for our brothers and sisters! Join us NYC! #NoBanNoWall #heretostay #not1more #deportice pic.twitter.com/O2qFfcjRsx
— GayDaysLA ️ (@gaydaysLA) February 11, 2017
"No raids, no registry, no white supremacy" Chanting with 1,000 ppl in Foley Sq. #HeretoStay #NoBanNoWall #Not1More #Ni1Mas #DeportICE pic.twitter.com/HpqrAtSYsJ
— The CCR (@theCCR) February 11, 2017
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least six states this week in a surge of what federal officials labeled "routine enforcement actions." The raids targeted illegal immigrants known to have criminal records beyond their immigration status, though some immigrants without a history of crime were arrested as well.
In the latter category was Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, an Arizona woman arrested Wednesday whose case has attracted considerable attention because she was illegally brought to the United States as a young child and now has a husband and two children who are all U.S. citizens. In light of her story, the "entire Mexican community is invited to take precautions and to keep in touch with its nearest consulate, to obtain the necessary assistance to face a situation of this type," Mexico's foreign ministry said Thursday in a warning to Mexicans living in the United States.
President Trump has promised to deport up to 3 million undocumented immigrants with a criminal background, after which he will consider deporting up to 9 million more without criminal records. President Obama deported 2.5 million people from 2009 to 2015, the largest deportation tally of any president in history and a larger figure than all 20th century deportations combined. Bonnie Kristian
A group of students at the University of Central Florida hosted a "Leftist Fight Club" event to train liberal students to defend themselves against Trump supporters and "other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis," Fox News reports. An amateur boxer was on hand to demonstrate hand-to-hand combat techniques, and the clinic was billed as open to "everyone except Republicans." Event planners specifically encouraged women to attend the event, saying the president "is a sexual predator and rapist."
The university said the group that sponsored the event, called the "Knights for Socialism," is not a registered student group and is not officially affiliated with the school.
A California couple is divorcing after 22 years of marriage because their disagreement over President Donald Trump had become a "deal breaker." Gayle McCormick, 73, a Democrat, had not previously fought about politics with her conservative husband, but she felt "betrayed" by his decision to vote for Trump, Reuters reports. "It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump," McCormick said.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 13 percent of Americans had ended relationships over the presidential election. Some 16 percent of the 6,426 respondents said they've stopped talking to a family member or friend over the results
U.S. investigators have been able to confirm some details of the 35-page dossier claiming Russia has compromising information on President Trump, CNN reported Friday. Up until this point, investigators had been unable to verify the claims asserted in the document, which was compiled by a retired British intelligence agent and revealed to the public Jan. 10.
CNN said that while the dossier's more "salacious" claims remain unverified, investigators have corroborated details about some of the communications "between senior Russian officials and other Russian individuals." The dossier includes "a dozen" conversations between foreign nationals, and investigators have been able to confirm that "some of the conversations described in the dossier took place between the same individuals on the same days and from the same locations as detailed in the dossier" after intercepting communications during "routine intelligence gathering," CNN said. Some of the individuals involved in the intercepted communications were previously found to be "heavily involved" in leaking information from Democratic organizations that proved harmful to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
CNN did not reveal specifics, including whether these latest findings are at all connected to Trump, but the confirmations have given U.S. intelligence "greater confidence" in the dossier's credibility.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to CNN's request for comment combatively: "We continue to be disgusted by CNN's fake news reporting," Spicer said, echoing Trump's previous dismissals of the reports as "phony stuff." Spokespeople for various intelligence agencies declined to comment. Becca Stanek
