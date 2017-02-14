America's national security advisers last an average of 949 days in the job. Michael Flynn lasted just 24.
When Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, he claimed what may be the record for shortest tenure ever for a national security adviser. Typically, national security advisers last an average of 949 days on the job, author and London School of Economics government fellow Brian Klaas noted. President Trump's national security adviser lasted a tiny fraction of that:
Flynn's departure after just 24 days is the shortest tenure by far for a national security adviser in US History.
Flynn resigned late Monday after just 24 days in the post following the Justice Department's warning to the White House that Flynn's discussion of sanctions with Russia's ambassador could make him susceptible to blackmail.
Prior to Trump's inauguration, the retired general discussed the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration on Russia over its alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election during a phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. However, Flynn initially denied he'd discussed the topic with Kislyak, and Vice President Mike Pence repeated that claim in multiple interviews. Flynn later admitted he had discussed the sanctions.
In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had unintentionally given Pence "incomplete information," and had apologized to both the vice president and the president. Becca Stanek
With President Donald Trump taking the stance of "nothing to see here" regarding Michael Flynn's resignation from national security adviser, Republicans are split on how to react to the news.
Flynn quit hours after The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail. Flynn said in his resignation letter that he had inadvertently briefed Pence with "incomplete information," and said he had apologized to Pence and to Trump.
That is enough for Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) who said there was no further need to investigate Flynn. "It's taking care of itself," he said.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wasn't so sure. He assured reporters Tuesday that the Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the election and post-election, and when asked if Flynn should be included in that probe, Rubio said: "Should be. This and anything that involves the Russians."
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had previously expressed "confidence" in Flynn but backtracked Tuesday. "Flynn's resignation … raises further questions about the Trump administration's intentions toward Vladimir Putin's Russia," McCain said. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, NBC News dubbed the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn the biggest scandal involving a foreign government since the Iran-Contra Affair nearly 30 years ago. "Considering everything we now know about this story — an incoming administration was having conversations with a foreign adversary, and not telling the truth about them — you have to go back 30 years to Iran-Contra to think of a comparable scandal," NBC News wrote.
The Iran-Contra Affair, first revealed in November 1986, came during former President Ronald Reagan's second term:
It consisted of three interconnected parts: The Reagan administration sold arms to Iran, a country desperate for materiel during its lengthy war with Iraq; in exchange for the arms, Iran was to use its influence to help gain the release of Americans held hostage in Lebanon; and the arms were purchased at high prices, with the excess profits diverted to fund the Reagan-favored "contras" fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua.
It was a grand scheme that violated American law and policy all around: Arms sales to Iran were prohibited; the U.S. government had long forbidden ransom of any sort for hostages; and it was illegal to fund the contras above the limits set by Congress. [The Washington Post]
Several members of Reagan's administration were charged after televised hearings in 1987, including Reagan's national security adviser, John Poindexter, and his deputy national security adviser, Oliver North.
Flynn, who stepped down Monday night, is under fire for speaking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions imposed on Russia over its alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, and then later telling Vice President Mike Pence that he and Kislyak had not discussed the sanctions. Pence repeated that claim, and defended Flynn.
But Flynn later admitted he actually had spoken to Kislyak about the sanctions imposed by former President Barack Obama's administration. In his resignation letter, Flynn said he had apologized to both Trump and Pence, and claimed he had unintentionally briefed Pence with "incomplete information."
NBC News, looking at the potential parallels, was left with this question to Congress: "Are you going to support a full investigation into arguably the biggest political scandal involving a foreign government since Iran-Contra?" Becca Stanek
President Trump furiously insists Flynn's resignation isn't 'the real story' — 'illegal leaks' are
President Donald Trump had been uncharacteristically quiet for the nearly 12 hours since the White House accepted Gen. Michael Flynn's resignation as national security adviser following reports that he had lied to the vice president.
No longer: "The real story here," Trump insisted, "is why there are so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?"
The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?
Trump's tweet comes shortly after Kellyanne Conway made the rounds attempting to explain why the White House did not act to oust Flynn until the allegations against him became public. Three weeks ago, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates had privately warned the Trump White House that she believed Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office, and that he could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. The Washington Post first publicized similar accusations Thursday, alleging that Flynn had the conversations with the Russian ambassador and misled Vice President Mike Pence about them.
After the initial Post report was published, it took Flynn 97 hours to offer his resignation, which he reportedly did without a request from President Trump. Jeva Lange
Three weeks ago, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates privately warned the Trump White House that she believed Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador and that he could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Still, after The Washington Post publicized similar accusations Thursday, alleging that Flynn had the conversations and misled Vice President Mike Pence about them, it took Flynn 97 hours to offer his resignation, which he reportedly did without a request from President Donald Trump.
It was up to Kellyanne Conway to defend those decisions on Tuesday morning, where she told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America: "I can't reveal what the White House knew or didn't know, and who in the White House knew or didn't know" about Flynn.
"Three weeks ago the Justice Department told the White House that Gen. Flynn was misleading the vice president, was misleading the public about his contacts with the Russians," Stephanopoulos pressed. "You had that information. The White House had that information, chose to keep Gen. Flynn in his job, chose not to correct the record, chose not to tell the public what they knew about Gen. Flynn's phone calls."
"I'm not here to say who knew what when, because that would be divulging information that is highly sensitive," Conway said. She added: "We're sorry for this situation, but the president accepted his resignation and he's moving on." Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange
Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is an ally of President Trump in Congress and a member of his presidential transition team, and on CNN's New Day Tuesday, Chris Cuomo asked Collins why Republican leaders in Congress haven't reacted publicly at all to the huge news that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned under pressure due to revelations about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to Washington. "Well, it's Valentine's Day and I guess they're having breakfast with their wives," Collins said. He added that he's not familiar with the details of what happened, he's sorry to see Flynn leave, and "we move on from here. I'm not going to be one, nor would I hope others will, dwell on the situation, or pile on, to use another term. I think it's just time to move on."
Cuomo: Why is the GOP so quiet on Flynn?
White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway hit a similar note on the Today show, telling a befuddled Matt Lauer that Trump says he "has accepted Gen. Flynn's resignation, and he wishes him well, and that we're moving on." Peter Weber
Vice Adm. Robert Harward has emerged as the leading contender to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser following Flynn's late-night resignation Monday, The Washington Post reports. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, left just a few hours after The Washington Post published a story about the Justice Department warning the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail.
Flynn recommended Harward to President Donald Trump as his replacement. Harward also enjoys the friendship of Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is helping to select the next national security adviser; Harward served as a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command under Mattis.
Harward is Obama administration-approved, with the former spokesman for Obama's National Security Council describing him on Twitter as a "very impressive (and nice) guy."
Conversations regarding Flynn's replacement are ongoing, and retired Army lieutenant Keith Kellogg, the acting national security adviser, remains in the mix, as does former CIA director David Petraeus.
Vice President Mike Pence is leading the search for the new adviser, assisted by Mattis, as well as Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, CIA director Mike Pompeo, senior adviser Jared Kushner, chief strategist Stephen Bannon, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, officials told The Washington Post. Jeva Lange