Trump was asked directly about anti-Semitism. Here is his response.

Since before he was elected, President Donald Trump faced criticism over energizing anti-Semites as well as some of his own staff's questionable comments about the Jewish people. During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump was asked directly about the "sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States" as a result of his campaign and election.

"I wonder what you say to those among the Jewish community in the States and in Israel and maybe around the world, who believe and feel that your administration is playing with xenophobia and maybe racist tones," the reporter asked.

"Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had," Trump began in response. "Three hundred and six electoral college votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right?" Trump asked, turning to Netanyahu. Read the rest of Trump's answer below. Jeva Lange