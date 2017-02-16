After off-the-rails press conference, GOP senator suggests Trump 'should do this with a therapist, not with the country'
After President Trump's 76-minute-long press conference Thursday that started as an announcement about his new labor secretary nominee Alex Acosta and turned into Trump sounding off about Hillary Clinton and how he'd end up "in the electric chair" if he'd done what she did, a Republican senator reportedly sent CNN's John King this text message:
A GOP Senator texted this to @JohnKingCNN: "He (@realDonaldTrump) should do this with a therapist, not with the country."
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 16, 2017
Trump's first solo press conference in office was announced less than two hours in advance. Though Trump admittedly did have news to share about the replacement of his previous labor secretary nominee, who withdrew from the running Wednesday, Time's Zeke Miller noted a senior administration official said Trump had just "walked into the Oval Office this morning and told aides he wanted to hold a press conference." Becca Stanek
Samantha Bee had the perfect response to an uncomfortable moment during President Donald Trump's press conference Thursday.
While taking questions, Trump had asked journalist April Ryan, who is black, if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus and if she would set up a meeting for him with the organization. The question clearly surprised Ryan, who reminded Trump in the exchange that she is "just a reporter."
Seeing as Ryan apparently isn't available to set up the meeting with the CBC, Bee had another suggestion:
As a random black woman in media, @ashleyn1cole is happy to set up the meeting between @potus & the Congressional Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/dvFrDvv9Ok
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017
Apparently the CBC has been trying to get in touch with Trump, but it's the president who has gotten back to them yet. Jeva Lange
Spokesperson from CBC said they sent letter to Trump a few weeks ago requesting a meeting but haven't heard back.
— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) February 16, 2017
President Donald Trump has historically struggled to earn the approval of African-American voters, and he likely didn't do much to help his case Thursday when fielding a question from White House correspondent April Ryan. Ryan asked Trump about his plans for his urban agenda — specifically, whether he will "include the CBC ... in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda?"
"Am I going to include who?" Trump said, apparently not understanding Ryan's use of the acronym for the Congressional Black Caucus, the organization that represents the black members of Congress.
When Ryan clarified, Trump answered: "Well I would. Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?"
The question seemed to take Ryan, who is African-American, by surprise. "No, no, no," she answered. "I'm just a reporter." Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange
Trump just asked a black journalist if she was "friends" with the Congressional Black Caucus and wanted to set up a mtg for him w/ the CBC. pic.twitter.com/whnDJLI8MI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2017
Trump looked for a 'friendly reporter' to call on at his press conference. He then accused that reporter of asking an unfair question.
President Trump picked which reporter he'd call on next at his press conference Thursday based on their level of friendliness. "I want to find a friendly reporter," Trump said, while looking out at the room of raised hands.
After a few seconds, Trump settled on Jake Turx, a Jewish reporter for Ami Magazine. "Are you a friendly reporter?" Trump asked Turx. "Watch how friendly he is."
Before taking his next question, President Trump says, "I want to find a friendly reporter." https://t.co/FNDVCjmrlW
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2017
Turx asked Trump about the increase in instances of anti-Semitism. "That's not a fair question," Trump said, insisting he was "the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life."
When Turx tried to raise his hand again, Trump shouted, "Quiet, quiet, quiet." "See he lied about — he was going to get up and ask a very straight, simple question," Trump said. "Welcome to the world of the media." Becca Stanek
Trump tells reporter he's not anti-Semitic; then also shouts him down "quiet, quiet quiet!" pic.twitter.com/UaKhR7NsOE
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 16, 2017
When President Donald Trump was asked directly Wednesday about energizing anti-Semites as well as some of his own staff's questionable comments about the Jewish people, his answer was nearly indecipherable.
Trump was given an opportunity to clarify his comments Thursday when he was asked what he would do to curb anti-Semitic incidents across the country. "Number one, I am the least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your entire life," Trump told the Jewish reporter asking him the question. "Number two. Racism. The least racist person. In fact, we did really well relative to other people running as Republican."
While it doesn't exactly answer the question, Trump still called the reporter out for the "insulting" inquiry. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump, after not answering yesterday, is asked again about a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents and what he'll do about it
He did not say pic.twitter.com/tsaifw7qg2
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2017
Trump said it would have been 'okay with me' if he knew Flynn was talking to Russia about sanctions before the inauguration
When asked by NBC News' Kristen Welker on Thursday if he had ordered Gen. Michael Flynn to discuss sanctions with Russia before he took office, President Donald Trump denied the allegation — but then suggested he "would have" if he didn't think Flynn was already discussing the matter.
"It certainly would have been okay with me [if he had called Russia about sanctions]," Trump said. "I would have directed him to do it if I thought he wasn't. I didn't direct him but I would have directed him. That's his job."
Flynn resigned after it came to light that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence over whether he discussed the possible lifting of sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a call ahead of President Trump's inauguration. Flynn was reportedly investigated in January by the FBI over a possible violation of the Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from negotiating disputes between the United States and other governments. Jeva Lange
!! Trump just said he didn't order Flynn to discuss sanctions w/the Russians before he took office—but he WOULD have if he thought he wasn't pic.twitter.com/JGnyRWBVfF
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2017
Trump revisits 2016 election to claim if he did what Hillary did, he'd have been put in the electric chair
President Donald Trump took a stroll down memory lane during his press conference Thursday, revisiting the 2016 presidential election in the form of a hypothetical scenario where he'd been fed debate questions.
"Nobody mentions that Hillary [Clinton] received the questions to the debates," Trump told the press. "Can you imagine, seriously, that I received the questions? It would be the electric chair. 'He should be put in the electric chair.' You would even call for the reinstatement of the death penalty." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump says he would be put in the electric chair if he received debate questions ahead of the debates like Hillary Clinton did pic.twitter.com/FjEtU71AvD
— Mary K Jacob (@MaryKJacob) February 16, 2017
President Trump declared during his Thursday press conference: "The leaks are real. The news is fake." Trump was insisting that the leaks that informed the media's reports on Trump's campaign aides' alleged contact with senior Russian intelligence officials were "real," but the resulting reports on those very "real" leaks were "fake."
President Trump: “The leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake.”
*** Both. Of. Those. Things. Cannot. Be. True. At. The. Same. Time. *** pic.twitter.com/trIcCuU8Sq
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2017
A reporter later asked Trump to clarify how the two incongruous statements could both be true. "The reporting is fake," Trump said. He went on to explain that because he's "involved," he's able to discern whether something is real or fake. "I know when you're telling the truth and when you're not," Trump said. Becca Stanek