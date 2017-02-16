After off-the-rails press conference, GOP senator suggests Trump 'should do this with a therapist, not with the country'

President Donald Trump has historically struggled to earn the approval of African-American voters, and he likely didn't do much to help his case Thursday when fielding a question from White House correspondent April Ryan. Ryan asked Trump about his plans for his urban agenda — specifically, whether he will "include the CBC ... in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda?"

"Am I going to include who?" Trump said, apparently not understanding Ryan's use of the acronym for the Congressional Black Caucus, the organization that represents the black members of Congress.

When Ryan clarified, Trump answered: "Well I would. Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?"

The question seemed to take Ryan, who is African-American, by surprise. "No, no, no," she answered. "I'm just a reporter." Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange