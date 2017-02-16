Robert Harward turns down Trump's offer to replace Flynn

Robert Harward confirmed Thursday night he did not accept President Trump's offer to become his next national security adviser.
Harward, a retired vice admiral who once served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command and is now a senior executive at Lockheed Martin, told The Associated Press it was "purely a personal issue. I'm in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."
The Financial Times broke the story earlier in the day that Harward declined the position, with a person close to Harward saying he was "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality." Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, resigned on Monday after it was reported he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and the White House was warned by the Department of Justice he could be subject to blackmail. Catherine Garcia
The Late Night staff had a perfectly good "Closer Look" script about GOP attempts to repeal ObamaCare ready by 1 p.m. on Thursday, "and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bats—t crazy press conference," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's show, ostentatiously shredding the old script. He first set the scene, noting the chaos that has engulf the Trump White House — infighting, messy executive orders, legal losses, the forced resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the revelations that his campaign staff was in contact contact with Russian intelligence — and the new and creative ways Trump has found to avoid answering questions about that chaos.
The difficulty of governing may explain Trump's obvious nostalgia for his campaign days, and in fact he's returning to the trail on Saturday with a campaign-style rally in Florida. But Trump apparently couldn't wait to get in front of the cameras again. As Trump was giving his 75-minute performance in front of the press, there was a joke going around on Twitter that it was the longest cold open in Saturday Night Live history — so Meyers didn't have to say much, just annotate the video clips.
"Did you hear him? He said he's not ranting and raving," Meyers began, laughing. "But again, what president hasn't had to say 'I'm not ranting and raving'? Who could forget Lincoln's Tirade at Gettysburg or FDR's Fireside Meltdowns?" He paraphrased Trump's winding answer to why he fired Flynn, in Trump voice: "He did something I would have told him to do, so he had to go. Clean out your desk, buddy. Why are you cleaning out your desk?" On asking a black reporter, April Ryan, if she's friends with the Congressional Black Caucus: "It's racist to assume all black people know each other. You don't know all orange people. 'Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'" And Meyers imitated Trump again to recap his berating a Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, for asking about anti-Semitism.
Meyers appeared to have fun recapping Trump's strange dressing-down of the media, but he did note that The Trump Show isn't fun for everyone: "Being a world leader sitting with Trump right now is like being a woman on a date with a guy and then his wife shows up, screaming 'Your kids want to know where you are!'" Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump can't control the protests against his policies, the judges who keep ruling against him, or the officials who are leaking like a sieve, but he can tell New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie what he's going to order for lunch.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday, and while guest hosting a sports talk radio show on Thursday, the governor shared a story that he must have found amusing but actually just revealed that he lost all autonomy during the visit. "This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie said. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, 'Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'"
He said Trump declared the meatloaf "fabulous," but Christie stayed mum on whether or not he enjoyed the meal foisted upon him. Catherine Garcia
Scott Pruitt, President Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency and the attorney general of Oklahoma, must hand over thousands of emails related to his communication with representatives of the gas, oil, and coal industry, an Oklahoma judge ruled Thursday.
The Center for Media and Democracy filed a lawsuit after Pruitt refused to release the emails under public records laws. The judge gave his office until Tuesday to turn over the records, but the Senate is expected to vote on his confirmation Friday. "A rushed Senate vote to confirm Pruitt as EPA Administrator right now would be a travesty," Elizabeth Thompson, president of climate and political affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. "The documents in question are related to Pruitt's fitness to serve as head of EPA. Senators should exercise due diligence when confirming nominees, and they can't do that when they've been denied access to relevant information."
Pruitt sued the EPA several times during the Obama administration, and received more than $300,000 from oil and gas companies during his campaigns. In 2014, The New York Times reported that a letter supposedly written by Pruitt, claiming that the EPA overestimated air pollution from natural gas drilling, was really written by lawyers at one of Oklahoma's largest oil and gas companies, Devon Energy. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and two House committee chairmen shared with House Republicans outlines of their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
The plan includes tax credits for buying insurance, which would increase with a person's age but does not change based on income, and incentives for people to open savings accounts to pay for medical expenses. The outline mentioned nothing about how any of this would be paid for, how many people would gain insurance, or how it compares to the Affordable Care Act, which covers roughly 20 million people.
When it comes to Medicaid, the program that helps more than 70 million low-income Americans, the federal government now pays more than 90 percent of costs for newly eligible people in states that expanded Medicaid, but under the GOP plan, it would drop to 50 percent in states like California and New York. Kenneth E. Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, told The New York Times the proposals "put a huge amount of pressure on state budgets and put many Americans at risk of losing health care coverage." Catherine Garcia
Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman and heir apparent to Samsung Electronics, was arrested early Friday after a court ruled that South Korean special prosecutors delivered enough evidence against him in a corruption case.
Lee, 48, is one of the most powerful men in South Korea, and stands accused of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury. Prosecutors allege that he redirected millions of dollars to companies managed by Choi Soon-sil, a confidant of President Park Geun-hye, in an attempt to gain support for a merger between two Samsung affiliates. Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December, and while her duties have been suspended, she is currently immune from standard criminal charges; if a court rules to make the impeachment permanent, prosecutors would be free to open a criminal case against her.
"This investigation is about civilians, including Choi Soon-sil, meddling in state affairs," a spokesman for the prosecutors said. "There are allegations that Choi used her personal ties to President Park or possibly even colluded with the president to receive money and valuables from Samsung. That's why we are investigating the conglomerate. We are not targeting the conglomerate." Catherine Garcia
Across the United States on Thursday, thousands of immigrants skipped work and class to participate in A Day Without Immigrants.
Activists say the purpose of the walkout was to show how important immigrants are to American society; census data says that more than 40 million people in the U.S., or about 13 percent of the population, are foreign born. Restaurants, shops, and other small businesses were closed in major cities like Minneapolis, Boston, and D.C., where more than 50 restaurants were shuttered for the day. A Defense Department spokesman told Reuters that at the Pentagon, a Starbucks, a Taco Bell, a Burger King, and other fast food restaurants were closed because employees were out protesting.
There were also demonstrations in Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, and other cities, with many participants lambasting President Trump's immigration policies. "Most people who come to America are just working," Fernando Garcia, the U.S.-born owner of a Chicago-area solar fan business, told Reuters. He closed his business down in support of the protests, and said the government "can deport the criminals, but that's a very small portion of people who come here." Catherine Garcia
Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward has told President Trump he will not accept the position of national security adviser, The Financial Times and several other media outlets reported Thursday.
Harward was asked to replace Michael Flynn, the retired general who resigned Monday after it was reported that he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and the White House was warned he could be subject to blackmail. Harward, a senior executive at Lockheed Martin, is close to Defense Secretary James Mattis, and a person with knowledge of Harward's discussions with Trump said he is "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality."
Another friend of Harward's told The Financial Times Harward was concerned about whether he would be able to hire his own staff, especially after he was told Flynn's deputy, KT McFarland, had been asked to stay. When Trump offered Harward the position, he didn't say no right away, telling him he needed time to think about it. Catherine Garcia