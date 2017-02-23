Where is Rex Tillerson?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has stayed largely "offstage" since being confirmed, marking a curious break from traditions that have been honored by past presidential administrations, The Washington Post reports. Despite the fact that daily press briefings have been a fixture for the secretary of state since John Foster Dulles held the role in the 1950s, Tillerson has yet to do a televised Q&A. He has also been conspicuously absent from meetings with world leaders including the Canadian and Japanese prime ministers as well as President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Many onlookers believe Tillerson's diminished role is not his fault; White House chaos and disarray could simply be leaving him with nothing to say. "Tillerson isn't being purposefully sidelined; he's just caught up in an administration with too many competing power centers and a president who's unwilling or unable to decide who he wants to play the lead role in implementing his foreign policy," said former diplomat Aaron David, who has worked with both Republican and Democratic presidents.
"I think it's hard to go out and talk to the press if you don't know what to say," added Richard Boucher, a diplomat who has also served both parties.
But Tillerson's absence can sometimes mean that the American people are learning about the goings-on of the State Department through foreign governments' briefings to their press:
In some cases, governments of countries that are not democracies have been more transparent than the State Department. Phone conversations Tillerson had with the foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt as well as a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman came to light only when the officials told their local press about them.
"It behooves the administration to give our side of any conversation," said Richard Stengel, the undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs from 2014 through 2016 in the Obama administration. "Having someone put points on the scoreboard and not taking the shot yourself seems peculiar to me." [The Washington Post]
The Washington Post notes that it is still early in Tillerson's tenure — but that previous transitions between administrations have managed to seamlessly integrate the new secretary of state. Read the full report at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Protests turn violent in Anaheim after an off-duty cop fired a gun while telling kids to get off his lawn
Hundreds of people turned out to protest, a few violently, in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday evening after an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired his weapon while attempting to detain a 13-year-old boy in an argument about kids walking on the cop's lawn.
The altercation happened Tuesday afternoon, and partial video of the incident soon surfaced online. The boy, whose name has not been released, said he spoke to the officer after the cop began using profanity against a 13-year-old girl who walked across his property to get to a nearby school.
All parties agree the officer fired his gun, but 13-year-old and his family reject the cop's claim that the boy threatened to shoot the officer. They say he threatened to "sue," not "shoot," when he became afraid for his life.Nevertheless, the boy and a 15-year-old friend were both arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and battery and on suspicion of assault and battery, respectively. The officer was not arrested and is on administrative leave.
Wednesday night, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the officer's home. Most protested peacefully, though 24 were arrested after a minority of those gathered smashed house and car windows, attempted to enter the officer's hpme, and spray-painted a garage door. The mayor of Anaheim has promised a full investigation. Watch a local news story below, including footage of the gunfire incident and subsequent protests. Bonnie Kristian
Longtime Fox News broadcaster Alan Colmes passed away Thursday morning at the age of 66. His family said in a statement that he had been battling a "brief illness."
Colmes was a fixture on Fox News Channel and for over a decade served as the co-host of Hannity & Colmes alongside Fox host Sean Hannity, serving as Hannity's liberal counterpart. In a statement Thursday, Hannity called Colmes "one of life's most decent, kind, and wonderful people." Colmes' family remembered the longtime political commentator as "a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral."
Fox anchor Bill Hemmer announced the news of Colmes' death in a broadcast Thursday morning. Watch the segment — including the network's touching tribute to its longtime contributor — below. Kimberly Alters
A new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reveals the federal government has not been able to determine how to accurately measure what a wall on the southern U.S. border — the very wall President Trump says will begin construction shortly — will or will not accomplish.
As the report notes, Customs and Border Protection "collects data that could be useful to assessing the contributions of border fencing to border security operations," but it "cannot measure the contribution ... because it has not developed metrics for this assessment." CPB was in the process of figuring out how to make this measurement in 2013, but the metric development process was suspended due to funding cuts from sequestration.
Even with restored funding, the GAO report adds, "developing metrics for a single element" of U.S. border security efforts is "challenging" because it is difficult to parse which results are due to digital surveillance, the work of border patrol agents, or the segments of the border wall that already block the more accessible areas of the U.S.-Mexico border. The metric must also account for a complex array of data, including information "on apprehensions, turn backs, got aways, and drive throughs, and border fencing, by type and design."
CPB endorsed the GAO recommendation that a reliable metric be developed to effectively allocate border patrol funding. Bonnie Kristian
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, might have faced a blackmail attempt from a Ukrainian parliamentarian last summer, Politico reports. The purported evidence comes in the form of hacked communications from Manafort's daughter's iPhone, which includes a text from Ukrainian Serhiy Leshchenko demanding to reach Manafort and threatening the release of damaging information:
Attached to the text is a note to Paul Manafort referring to "bulletproof" evidence related to Manafort's financial arrangement with Ukraine's former president, the pro-Russian strongman Viktor Yanukovych, as well as an alleged 2012 meeting between Trump and a close Yanukovych associate named Serhiy Tulub.
"Considering all the facts and evidence that are in my possession, and before possible decision whether to pass this to [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] or FBI I would like to get your opinion on this and maybe your way to work things out that will persuade me to do otherwise," reads the note. It is signed "Sergii" — an alternative transliteration of Leshchenko's given name — and it urges Manafort to respond to an email address that reporters have used to reach Leshchenko. [Politico]
Leshchenko denied that the texts were from him, telling Politico: "I've never written any emails or messages to … Manafort or his family." Manafort denied brokering the meeting beween Trump and Tulub but confirmed the texts to his daughter are real and said that he had also received texts to his own phone from the same address. A White House official raised questions about the timeline, pointing out that Trump had not partnered with Manafort before the 2016 presidential campaign, muddling the allegation that he had brokered a 2012 meeting between Trump and Tulub.
The hacked text messages were published by a hacktivist collective apparently as an anti-Trump move, although the group "seems like randos, not the nation states we usually track," a cybersecurity analyst noted.
In August, The New York Times published documents from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine that indicated $12.7 million in cash payments was set aside for Manafort, with Leshchenko serving as a key source for bringing the documents to light. Manafort denied the documents are real: "I find it coincidental that I got these texts, and then he released these phony journals," Manafort said. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday night, the eight leading candidates for Democratic National Committee chair gathered for a CNN debate, days before Democratic officials and activists make their choice at the end of a three-day party meeting in Atlanta that begins Thursday. The candidates, led by former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), aimed most of their fire at President Trump, though they disagreed on how trenchantly to oppose him, as well as how to heal Democratic divisions lingering from the Hillary Clinton-Bernie Sanders primary fight last year.
Trump's actions already "legitimately raise the question of impeachment," Ellison said, arguing that the president has already violated the Constitution. Perez said Trump "wants to turn the clock back, and the Democratic Party needs to take the fight to Donald Trump," leading with Democratic values and convictions. Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Trump is a "computer virus in the American political system" that Democrats have to fight, "but we can't let him dominate our imagination, because it's our values and our candidates that matter." You can watch a 90-second recap of the debate below.
This is the first heavily contested race for DNC chair in recent history — the job usually involves raising money and supporting candidates behind the scenes. But Democrats have faced years of losses in Congress, state legislatures, and statehouses, and the party is without a clear leader now that Barack Obama is out of office. Perez is the early frontrunner, with about 205 of the 447 total votes, while Ellison has about 153 votes, independent Democratic strategists tell The Associated Press, though Ellison's spokesman said that count is "totally inaccurate" and Ellison is "incredibly confident" of his chances. Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, has 27 votes, while Buttigieg and Idaho Democratic Party chief Sally Boynton Brown have fewer than 20 votes combined, per AP's tally. Peter Weber
Kellyanne Conway called reports that she has been "sidelined" from television somebody's attempt to "start trouble" when she appeared on Fox News' Hannity on Wednesday night.
"I don't think I have to explain myself if I'm not going on TV if I'm out with four kids for three days looking at houses and schools," Conway told host Sean Hannity at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor. "A lot of my colleagues aren't trying to figure out how to be a mother of four kids, I assure you."
Conway has faced questions of credibility, with some TV programs banning her from their shows. While CNN reported Wednesday that White House officials were unhappy with Conway going "off message," and that consequently she'd been restricted in her TV appearance role, Conway explained: "About five percent of what I'm asked to do in this White House counselor role is TV. I think that's about right because [Trump is] the president now. He's his own best messenger."
Watch her defense below. Jeva Lange
With Congress on break, some Republicans have been going to their home districts to attend town hall meetings packed with angry and concerned constituents asking them about President Trump's ties to Russia, their plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and why Congress would ever finance Trump's $20 billion border wall, accompanied by chants of "Do your job!" Other Republicans have decided that avoiding the voters is a more prudent course of action, and on Wednesday, Stephen Colbert's Late Show briefly showed why — with a little help from Quentin Tarantino. Watch below. Peter Weber