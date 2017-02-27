Report: Sean Spicer personally connected reporters with top intelligence officials to try to discredit a New York Times story
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer personally connected Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reporters with CIA director Mike Pompeo and Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) in an attempt to discredit a Feb. 15 New York Times story alleging contact between President Trump's campaign aides with Russia, Axios reports.
While the Post has previously reported on the administration's attempts to counter the Times' reports, "the new details show how determined the West Wing was to rebut … that Trump campaign aides 'had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election,'" Axios writes. Pompeo and Burr reportedly did not have details to deny the Times' story, and intelligence officials told Axios that it is unusual for the CIA director to talk one-on-one with a single journalist; typically, the director only talks to publishers or executive editors when a story could potentially hurt national security.
"The Senate Intelligence Committee has the expertise, the cleared staff, and the bipartisan determination to follow the evidence wherever it leads in this investigation into malicious Russian activities," said Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, in a statement. "For the public to have confidence in our findings, it is important that the Committee work in a completely bipartisan fashion and that we avoid any actions that might be perceived as compromising the integrity of our work. It is also important that the Committee ultimately issue a public report on our findings." Jeva Lange
On Sunday morning, police in Philadelphia were called to Mount Carmel cemetery to look into the vandalism of three tombstones. They discovered between 75 and 100 headstones knocked over in the Jewish cemetery, which dates back to the mid-1800s. "It's criminal. This is beyond vandalism," said Detective Capt. Shawn Thrush. "It's beyond belief." The desecration in Philadelphia, believed to have taken place Saturday night or early Sunday, comes a week after vandals knocked over 154 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, and amid a rash of bomb threats being called in to Jewish community centers.
Local and state leaders denounced the destruction at Mount Carmel, as did Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon and several U.S. Jewish groups. After the St. Louis vandalism, a Philadelphia Muslim, Tarek El-Messidi, raised more than $100,000 to help repair the damage, and the national Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA organization quickly pledged to help in Philadelphia, too. "We are deeply troubled by these rising and ongoing attacks on our Jewish sisters and brothers and members from our Philadelphia chapter are in route to assist in clean up," said Nasim Rehmatullah, the group's vice president.
The Anti-Defamation League, Mizel Family Foundation, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 are collectively offering $13,000 for an arrest and conviction in the case. Each gravestone will cost $450 to $500 to repair, said Naomi Adler, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, which is collecting donations to return the cemetery to order. You can survey the damage in the Associated Press video below. Peter Weber
French Holocaust historian, Australian children's book author detained, humiliated at U.S. airports
On Sunday, President Trump hailed what he called the great successes of his first four weeks in office, telling governors at a White House gala that "the borders are stricter, tighter. We're doing a really good job." The first part of that at least appears to be true. But noted French historian Henry Rousso and Australia's best-selling children's author, Mem Fox, were both erroneously detained and mistreated at two different U.S. airports in February, and their remarkably similar stories aren't encouraging.
Rousso, 62, was pulled aside by Customs and Border Protection agents after he arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Feb. 22, on his way to an academic conference at Texas A&M University; he would have been deported to Paris if the university hadn't intervened. Fox, 70, was detained after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 6 on her way to a conference in Milwaukee. Both were held for multiple hours and questioned aggressively about their visas; each had traveled to the U.S. dozens of times, and both say they are not sure they will ever return.
The CBP agents appeared to be convinced, incorrectly, that Rousso and Fox were violating immigration work laws because they received honoraria to cover travel and hotel costs. Rousso was held for 10 hours, finally released at 1 a.m. and told the CBP agent who first pulled him aside was "inexperienced." Fox was held for just under two hours, and CBP agents realized her visa was valid for her trip after 15 minutes of intense questioning in front of about 20 other people being detained, she says. "I have never in my life been spoken to with such insolence, treated with such disdain," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "When I got to my hotel room, I completely collapsed and sobbed like a baby." She lodged a complaint with the U.S. Embassy in Canberra and got a "charming" email response, she tells The Washington Post. "I took it as an apology from all of America."
Fox's bestselling books, including Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes and Possum Magic, are about the importance of tolerance and acceptance, also the theme of her talk in Milwaukee. Rousso is an expert on France's history after World War I, especially its role in the Holocaust and Vichy collaboration with Nazi Germany. Jason Mills, an immigration lawyer who helped secure Rousso's release, said such treatment of a visiting scholar was unusual, but immigration officers view their jobs differently under Trump: "Now they're looking really hard for reasons to deny, instead of reasons to admit." Peter Weber
Republicans have been railing against the Affordable Care Act since before it even passed, John Oliver noted on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. But now that Republicans control Congress and the White House, they can't just gripe about ObamaCare — and in fact, "all week long, Republicans have been dealing with an unexpected problem: constituents at town halls furious that ObamaCare might be taken away."
"So tonight, let's look at ObamaCare: what it does, what needs fixing, and how Republicans plan to replace it," Oliver said, and he started off by taking everyone back to "just how bad things were before it was passed." ObamaCare fixed some of the systemic problems — getting rid of coverage denial for pre-existing conditions, allowing children to stay on their parents' plans until age 26. But even so, he said, "ObamaCare is not perfect. It had and has serious flaws," and Obama's "famously misleading" and structurally impossible claim about being able to keep your doctor has dogged the law.
On the other hand, in "something of a pattern," the GOP has "happily complained about the flaws in the law" while they "often undermined the whole thing," Oliver said. "That time is now over. It is their turn to present a plan, and the clock is ticking." The GOP's replacement plan is frustratingly elusive, but we have a sense of "what Republicans want to do" from previous plans put forward by HHS Secretary Tom Price and House Speaker Paul Ryan, "and from these talking points that Ryan gave out ahead of the congressional recess."
Oliver walked viewers through the pros and cons of talking points they'll be hearing a lot about from the GOP — "refundable tax credits," "health savings accounts," Medicaid "block grants," and "state high-risk pools" — and the one crucial term Republicans won't define: "continuous coverage incentive," or their mechanism to punish people who drop insurance coverage at any time. "Republicans are in a real bind here," Oliver said. "They need a plan, and soon. And what Price and Ryan have given them so far seems to shift costs from the government to the people, and from the healthy to the sick, and fewer people are going to be covered." Oh, and since the GOP keeps on bringing up Obama's promise about keeping your doctor, he added, "let me remind you what Donald Trump has promised that you are going to do." Watch below — there is quite a bit of NSFW language, plus an unpalatable image of a man in a thong. Peter Weber
The lead-in to the presentation of the Best Screenplay Oscar at Sunday's Academy Awards had nothing to do with script-writing and everything to do with Jimmy Kimmel's celebrity feud with Matt Damon. In the pre-shot video, Kimmel is seated in a movie theater, talking about the first time he saw Damon's 2011 film We Bought a Zoo. "That's the thing about Matt, you know," Kimmel mused: "He has almost no discernible talent, but he works." Things didn't improve for Damon when he walked out onstage as the "and guest" to co-presenter and longtime friend Ben Affleck, who was obviously in on the joke and joined the ribbing.
Kimmel got the last laugh in this clip, but Damon didn't fare so poorly in the end: The film that won was Manchester By the Sea, which Damon produced with the winning screenwriter, Kenneth Lonergan, and starring Ben Affleck's younger brother, Casey, who went on to take the Best Leading Actor Oscar. You can watch Kimmel end on a high note, however, below. Peter Weber
To honor Bill Paxton, the star of Twister who died on Saturday, close to 200 storm chasers used GPS coordinates to spell out his initials on a map showing Oklahoma's stretch of Tornado Alley.
Thanks to everyone who took part in the tribute. https://t.co/sdVv4RQtrg pic.twitter.com/loRFZKMVM4
— Spotter Network Inc (@spotternetwork) February 26, 2017
The Spotter Network came up with the tribute on Sunday, with its president, John Wetter, telling The Associated Press the group has done this for a handful of chasers, but never for someone not in the field. In Twister, Paxton famously played a storm chaser researching tornadoes in Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service also remembered Paxton, tweeting that Twister was "an inspiration to many budding meteorologists over the last 20 years. Thank you, Bill Paxton, a.k.a. Bill 'The Extreme' Harding." Catherine Garcia
Mel Gibson lost the Oscar for Best Director and Meryl Streep didn't win Best Actress, but they can at least cry into their swag bags, filled with thousands and thousands of dollars worth of random items.
This year's Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, and each of the nominees in the actor, actress, supporting actor and actress, and director categories received gift bags put together by Lash Fary. They were given so many products that they actually didn't come in bags — they were crammed into two large pieces of luggage. The most expensive retail item included was the $599 Oomi Intelligent Smart Home, the Los Angeles Times reports, which allows the A-listers to control their lights and security systems at home through an app. They also were gifted trips to Hawaii, Italy, Northern California, and the Golden Door spa; customizable Crayola crayons; an electric scooter; and a CPR kit.
None of this is sanctioned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and last year they sued Fary, alleging trademark infringement. Fary told the Times he makes it clear his gift bags, distributed by Distinctive Assets, are not affiliated with the Academy. He also revealed that only about 10 percent of nominees ever redeem the trip vouchers — in 2009, for example, Viola Davis, then nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, received a free African safari, Fary said, and she calls him every year for an extension. This is a marketing expense for the companies that participate, he said, as "we're not doing this as philanthropy. One of the questions I often get is, why are we gifting people who are rich and famous? Well, a gift doesn't have anything to do with a person's means or their bank account. And it's not exactly free, because the brands get to leverage the celebrities' names." Catherine Garcia
President Trump and wife Melania Trump hosted 46 governors and their spouses at the black-tie Governors' Ball on Sunday evening, the first big social event of the Trump White House. President Trump appeared pleased with the night and his first month in office, telling the governors in his dinner toast that thanks to the first lady, the candle-lit "room, they say, has never looked better, but who knows?" He was also impressed with the turnout: "I hear this is a record number of governors, 46, and that's the highest number that has ever shown up to this evening." ("No fact-check was immediately available," The Washington Post said, perhaps a touch self-deprecatingly.)
"I can say that after four weeks — it's been a lot of fun — but we've accomplished almost everything we've started out to accomplish," Trump said, contradicting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. "The borders are stricter, tighter. We're doing a really good job. Gen. Kelly has done a great job, militarily," he added, referring to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. "We're very happy with the way things are working but, again, we've made a lot of promises over the last two years and many of those promises already are kept so we're very honored by that." He suggested the big topic for Monday's meeting with the governors will be health care, and ended by raising his glass of water. Watch below. Peter Weber