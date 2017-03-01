Trump got high marks in CNN's post-speech snap poll, but one viewer says she'll see the real Trump on Twitter
People who watched President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night were impressed, according to a snap poll from CNN/ORC International. About 7 in 10 viewers said the policies Trump discussed would move the U.S. in the right direction and made them feel more optimistic about the country, while 57 percent of the 509 speech-watchers had a very favorable reaction to Trump's speech, with 21 percent viewing it somewhat favorably and 21 percent viewing it negatively.
GOP pollster Frank Luntz's focus group also had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the speech, but many of the participants were skeptical that this is the "real Donald Trump." "It's not the Donald Trump that I've seen for the past 30 days — where is that guy?" one participant said. "Where's that guy that says what he wants to say, that is loud, that says everything is fake news? Where is that guy? I'm going to look for him on Twitter tomorrow and see what he really thinks. Great job to the speechwriter, but I will see Donald Trump at 12 a.m."
"Great job to the speechwriter, but I will see Donald Trump at 12 a.m. [on Twitter]", member of @FrankLuntz's focus group says. pic.twitter.com/A9XlReKHwA
You can watch the rest of Luntz's poll group at CBS News. Peter Weber
Jimmy Fallon introduced Alicia Keys to his "Wheel of Musical Impressions" game on Tuesday's Tonight Show, and she got the hang of it pretty quick. Fallon, who's played the game a number of times, did his best with what he had — though it seems whoever generates the singer-song combinations is angry at him for some reason — but Keys clearly outshone him, especially with her version of Adele singing "The Alphabet Song." Fallon's best performance, in fact, was as Keys' backup singer in "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." They both seemed to be having fun, though, and isn't that the point of games? Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert stayed up late on Tuesday for one reason: so he didn't have to wait a full day to rip on President Trump's address to Congress.
In a live monologue on The Late Show, Colbert covered everything from Trump being caught on camera mouthing the words to his speech while in a limo to Democrats wearing white to the address in honor of women's suffrage "while the Republicans were white in honor of who elected them." Colbert had his fingers crossed that there was a "chance there's a mistake and Moonlight is the president," and he became filled with hope when he heard Trump boast about a hiring freeze of non-military and non-essential federal workers, asking, "So, Kellyanne Conway is out?"
The knocks kept coming. Trump said the U.S. could use $6 trillion to "rebuild the country twice, maybe three times, with people who had the ability to negotiate," and Colbert brought up his own alleged business practices, quipping that the U.S. could "maybe even rebuild it 10 times if we had people who refused to pay their contractors." He also didn't let Trump get away with saying the United States should abide by the "basic principal that those seeking to enter a country ought to be able to support themselves financially," saying it reminded him of what "the Statue of Liberty says: Give us your tired, your poor, but not so poor that they can't afford a two-bedroom apartment and like, a Mitsubishi." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Not one to let an opportunity to mock President Trump pass, former Mexican President Vicente Fox tweeted during Trump's address to Congress that there is one wall he is willing to pay for.
.@realDonaldTrump this is the wall I would pay to get it done as fast as possible. #FuckingWall #JointSession pic.twitter.com/rcnlaCyP9c
Fox has said time and again Mexico will never be forced into paying for a wall along the southern U.S. border, and while this cartoon certainly isn't the nicest thing for Fox to tweet at Trump, it's still not as savage as the time he whacked a piñata with Trump's visage, stuck his hand inside, and declared it "empty, totally empty. He doesn't have a brain." Catherine Garcia
Conan's new leaked Trump-Obama phone chats cover everything from the Oscars to Transformer rights
Conan O'Brien has been occasionally doing his patriotic duty and releasing leaked (fake) phone conversations between President Trump and former President Barack Obama (impersonators), and Tuesday night's batch deals with everything from the Oscars to Trump reversing Obama's boost to transgender K-12 students. "I was just wondering if you saw that I rescinded your bill allowing Transformers to use human bathrooms," the Trump stand-in said in one chat. "Pretty great, right?" "Donald, that's not what you did," Obama's impersonator replied. "The law wasn't about Transformers, it was to protect transgender people from discrimination." "What? No," Trump replied. "Bannon told me it would just keep robot cars from peeing in our bathrooms." The Trump impressionist is a bit over-the-top, but you can almost believe Obama is on the other end of the line. Watch below. Peter Weber
For CNN commentator Van Jones, during a tribute to the wife of a slain Navy SEAL at Tuesday night's address to Congress, Donald Trump "became president of the United States in that moment. Period."
William "Ryan" Owens was killed in January during a raid in Yemen that Trump and his administration have called a success. His widow, Carryn Owens, received a sustained standing ovation after Trump acknowledged both her and her husband, and Jones viewed this as pivotal, saying that "there are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him, but that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period."
It was a good moment for people who have been "hoping he would become unifying, hoping he might find some way to become presidential," Jones said, while those who want him to remain a "divisive cartoon" should "become a little worried tonight." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
There's no reason you can't make a statement through what you wear to a presidential address to a joint session of Congress. The female Democrats in Congress, for example, showed up wearing white on Tuesday night to commemorate the suffragettes, or early 20th century women's rights and voting advocates, and to make a fashionable stand for women's rights under President Trump. Other lawmakers wore blue ribbons to support the ACLU. It's not clear what statement Wilbur Ross, Trump's brand new commerce secretary, was trying to make with his choice of footwear, but a good guess would be "I'm a 79-year-old billionaire and I don't care what you think," mixed with a dash of professional pride.
newly-confirmed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wore a pair of slippers to Trump's address, which is a very cute old man thing to do pic.twitter.com/E7zyFfgBoQ
These weren't just any off-the-shelf black slippers, though. As The Huffington Post's Christina Wilkie notes, they have the Commerce Department logo emblazoned on the top — pretty impressive, given that he wasn't confirmed until Monday night — and they appear to be quite costly:
Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross wore $600 slippers by Palm Beach @Stubbs_Wootton, with a custom Commerce Dept logo, to Trump’s speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/Be0apnEUkx
Slippers aren't necessarily inappropriate footwear for a speech that ended after 10 p.m., it should be noted, especially if you've been eligible for Medicare for 14 years. Peter Weber
Following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, President Trump's next executive order on immigration will take Iraq off the list of countries whose citizens are temporarily barred from entering the United States, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
The officials said that Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will stay on the list, but Iraq was removed because the country is a crucial partner in the fight against the Islamic State. This new order is designed to replace Trump's earlier order that has been blocked several times by multiple courts; originally, the order was expected to be signed on Wednesday, but NBC News reports that after Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, it was decided the signing should be postponed until later this week. Catherine Garcia