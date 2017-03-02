Taco truck opens amidst huge Seattle traffic jam, delighting drivers

Where, oh where, has the little bill gone? Where, oh where, can it be?

That's the tune some lawmakers were singing through the halls of the House building Thursday morning, as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) led a search for the ObamaCare replacement bill House Republicans have drafted. The bill was released to members and staffers of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday morning, but was reportedly locked in a "dedicated reading room" not accessible to other lawmakers or the public.

Intrepid reporters traced the bill to room H-157, where the door was opened to reveal ... nothing at all:

Press was just let in H-157. Empty room, no bill in sight :( pic.twitter.com/0d25hwcUG6 — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) March 2, 2017

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) referred to the search as a "treasure hunt," as House Democrats flocked to H-157. Paul was arguably the most ardent treasure-seeker of the bunch, however, demanding a staffer show him the physical document and coming prepared with his own machinery:

.@randpaul wasn't allowed to see the House GOP's Obamacare bill. Brought his own copy machine, just in case. pic.twitter.com/KpAXhfltsV — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 2, 2017

The cloak-and-dagger routine caused quite a conspicuous stir:

In a totally innocent coincidence, while the search continued for the House Republican leadership's Thursday draft, the House Freedom Caucus tweeted the "full text" of its preferred ObamaCare replacement bill. Kimberly Alters