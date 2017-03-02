Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from campaign investigations

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday that he will recuse himself from "any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States" following reports that he had twice spoken with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 election.
Sessions recusal statement pic.twitter.com/WuhoHm5eWO
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 2, 2017
Sessions, when asked during his Senate confirmation hearing about contact between President Trump's campaign and Russia, said under oath he "did not have communications with the Russians." Sessions sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for Trump. He has defended his response in light of recent reports, noting he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not on Trump's behalf.
On Thursday, Sessions said his answer was "honest and correct as I understood it at the time." President Trump said he had "total confidence" in Sessions and that he should not have to recuse himself from investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Jeva Lange
Democrats and Republicans alike, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), have called for Sessions to recuse himself. Becca Stanek
Every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee just demanded a criminal investigation of Jeff Sessions
On Thursday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Channing Phillips requesting an "immediate criminal investigation" into statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his Senate confirmation hearing. The letter cited recent revelations Sessions met twice with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States, during the presidential campaign, despite saying under oath during his hearing that he "did not have communications with the Russians."
Sessions has defended his response, saying he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, not as a campaign representative; Sessions at times appeared as a surrogate for President Trump during the election. But the Democrats contended Sessions' statement was "disingenuous at best," noting the question did not specifically ask about campaign-related meetings. "His efforts to downplay the contacts as ordinary business for a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee also seem questionable given that other members of the committee have not indicated that they had similar meetings with the Russians," the Democrats wrote in the letter.
The letter goes on to suggest Sessions' statements under oath could "potentially implicate a number of criminal laws including Lying to Congress and Perjury." A former chief ethics lawyer to former President George W. Bush is cited as saying "misleading the Senate in sworn testimony about one's contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail."
Several top Democrats have called for Sessions' resignation, and House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Sessions should recuse himself from investigations relating to Trump aides' contact with Russia. Sessions maintained in a statement he'd "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign," and dismissed allegations otherwise as "false."
Read the Democrats' letter in full below. Becca Stanek
Every Dem member House Judiciary asks for criminal investigation the Attorney General. Clearly political, in part. But still, unusual times. pic.twitter.com/cNDXs8AcNn
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) March 2, 2017
Where, oh where, has the little bill gone? Where, oh where, can it be?
That's the tune some lawmakers were singing through the halls of the House building Thursday morning, as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) led a search for the ObamaCare replacement bill House Republicans have drafted. The bill was released to members and staffers of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday morning, but was reportedly locked in a "dedicated reading room" not accessible to other lawmakers or the public.
Intrepid reporters traced the bill to room H-157, where the door was opened to reveal ... nothing at all:
Press was just let in H-157. Empty room, no bill in sight :( pic.twitter.com/0d25hwcUG6
— Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) March 2, 2017
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) referred to the search as a "treasure hunt," as House Democrats flocked to H-157. Paul was arguably the most ardent treasure-seeker of the bunch, however, demanding a staffer show him the physical document and coming prepared with his own machinery:
.@randpaul wasn't allowed to see the House GOP's Obamacare bill. Brought his own copy machine, just in case. pic.twitter.com/KpAXhfltsV
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 2, 2017
The cloak-and-dagger routine caused quite a conspicuous stir:
The scene outside the "secret room" where House Republicans can view the Obamacare repeal and replace bill pic.twitter.com/pUCNB6Oggk
— Anna Edney (@annaedney) March 2, 2017
Hi @HouseGOP and @SpeakerRyan, why are you hiding your health care bill behind Capitol Police? Asking for the American people pic.twitter.com/4kPsnrHltg
— Ways and Means Dems (@WaysMeansCmte) March 2, 2017
.@RandPaul outside the "secret office for the secret bill." pic.twitter.com/fY8BAVqwvd
— Eli Yokley (@eyokley) March 2, 2017
In a totally innocent coincidence, while the search continued for the House Republican leadership's Thursday draft, the House Freedom Caucus tweeted the "full text" of its preferred ObamaCare replacement bill. Kimberly Alters
Commuters stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Seattle's I-5 enjoyed a surprise lunch when a taco truck opened for business in the middle of the standstill. Thomas Lopez, who owns Tacos El Tajin, was one of several drivers stuck in gridlock after a tanker truck rolled over. When Lopez realized he wasn't going anywhere soon, he rolled up the truck's awning — and drivers quickly abandoned their cars to line up for food. School bus driver Rachael McQuade, 33, who ordered chicken and steak tacos, said she didn't mind missing her afternoon route. "You got to make the best of it, right?" Christina Colizza
It's been a rough few months for the press. At war with the president and losing ground with the public, journalists are slogging day and night to churn out facts — sans alternatives — in an effort to keep people informed. Democracy dies in darkness, as the kids say.
But one American who hasn't given up on the First Amendment is Tom Hanks, whose own reporting most often takes the form of lost glove ads. On Thursday morning, NBC News' Peter Alexander revealed that Hanks sent the White House press corps a brand-new espresso machine, along with a note urging them to "keep up the good fight":
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
Thanks, Hanx! Kimberly Alters
Either newly confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is frustrated with the notoriously sluggish Metro system in Washington, D.C., or he just wanted to mix things up on his Thursday morning commute. The Montana Republican was spotted Thursday — his first day on the job after he was confirmed in a 68-31 vote Wednesday — riding a horse through traffic, escorted by two U.S. Park Police officers:
newly-confirmed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke rode a horse to work this morning. extremely Zinke move. Photo courtesy of @BSEEgov pic.twitter.com/KC0IyEJ4EM
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 2, 2017
Unconventional as Zinke's mode of transportation may be, it very well could be the fastest way to get around D.C. Becca Stanek
Democratic congressman: Kellyanne Conway 'looked kind of familiar' kneeling on the Oval Office couch
The recent photo of President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the White House's Oval Office made for some very ill-advised jokes at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner Wednesday night.
Kellyanne Conway says she ‘meant no disrespect’ by kneeling on White House couch https://t.co/bUusT3cyWg pic.twitter.com/nB5Gc9AA5z
— TIME (@TIME) March 1, 2017
Republican Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) got the ball rolling. "Has anyone seen the controversy around Kellyanne Conway and the couch in the Oval Office? Come on, people. You remember the '90s. That couch has had a whole lot of worse things," Scott said, referring to the objectionable conduct of former President Bill Clinton. "Come on now."
Then, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) chimed in: "You even mentioned Kellyanne and the picture on the sofa. But I really just want to know what was going on there, because, I won't tell anybody," Richmond said. "And you can just explain to me that — that circumstance, because she really looked kind of familiar there in that position there. But don't answer. And I don't want you to refer back to the '90s."
While Scott's crack got some laughs, the audience, perhaps unsurprisingly, wasn't laughing after Richmond's remark. Becca Stanek