Trump signs new immigration executive order, excluding Iraq from list of banned countries

President Trump signed a new version of his immigration executive order Monday, following a federal court's block last month of the original order he issued Jan. 27. The new order excludes Iraq — an ally in the fight against the Islamic State — from the list of Muslim-majority countries that Trump wants to restrict travel and immigration from, reportedly at the urging of the State and Defense departments.
"If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said earlier Monday. The Trump administration has argued that the temporary ban is necessary to protect Americans, though experts have refuted the president's claims that the targeted countries — Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen — pose valid terrorism threats to the United States.
Critics of Trump's travel ban have noted that no individual from any of the targeted countries has committed a terrorist attack on American soil, while stories of the ban's more individual effects — including the potential deportation of veterans and beloved community pillars — have proliferated in recent weeks. "The timing of the ban is intended to reset the White House political narrative after a tumultuous week," The New York Times wrote Monday.
The Week's Paul Waldman argues Trump's new order is likely to backfire horribly. "It's not liberal immigration laws that produce terrorism," Waldman wrote, "it's the difficulty in assimilating ... And assimilation has always been what America has done well." The new executive order will take effect March 16. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinksi tearfully addresses Trump's wiretapping accusations: 'This presidency is fake and failed'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinksi somberly admitted Monday she's "lost hope completely" in President Trump after his recent wiretapping accusations against former President Barack Obama. "I had hope and an open mind. I am losing hope, and my mind is closing," Brzezinksi said. "This presidency is fake and failed."
A teary-eyed Brzezinksi repeatedly emphasized the severity of Trump's baseless claims against his predecessor, which she called a "new low." "This is not funny," Brzezinski said. "This is really bad. Just for the record, we are all really nervous."
The hosts of Morning Joe aren't the only ones nervous about the "dangerous agenda" the Trump administration is pushing, noted Brzezinski and the show's guest, British media executive Joanna Coles. "I think there are a lot of people who are very worried in Europe. Britain is watching this like a soap opera," Coles said. "And others are watching it with a historic knowledge of how things go terribly wrong," Brzezinksi added.
Watch Morning Joe's full discussion of Trump's wiretapping allegations below. Becca Stanek
Radio host Mark Levin insists evidence for wiretapping is 'overwhelming' — but offers no real evidence
Conservative radio host Mark Levin insisted Sunday on Fox & Friends that there's no question the Obama administration spied on President Trump. "The evidence is overwhelming," said Levin, who raised the claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower during his show Thursday — one day before they were published on Breitbart News, and two days before Trump tweeted the accusation Saturday morning. "This is not about President Trump's tweeting," Levin said. "This is about the Obama administration's spying, and the question isn't whether it spied. The question is who they did spy on, the extent of the spying — that is, the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, Trump surrogates."
But much of the information in the reports Levin cites "has not been confirmed by any U.S. news organization," The Washington Post noted. Moreover, The New York Times — which Levin cited numerous times — has explicitly clarified it only reported that "several of Mr. Trump's associates are being investigated for their connections with Russians and that law enforcement agencies have intercepted communications," not that Obama wiretapped Trump's phones. As for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requests that are the crux of Levin's case, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper has made it clear he has no knowledge of such requests.
But all that evidence of the Obama administration's "police state tactics" is apparently "overwhelming" enough for Levin. "Donald Trump is the victim," Levin said. "His campaign is the victim. His transition team is the victim. His surrogates are the victims."
Watch Levin attempt to lay out the evidence below. Becca Stanek
Federal contractors receiving hundreds of billions in taxpayer dollars widely violate wage and safety laws, report finds
A new report released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday reveals that more than half of the country's largest federal contractors break labor laws including stealing wages and jeopardizing the safety of workers, the International Business Times reports. "All Americans deserve a safe workplace and fair pay for a day's work," Warren said.
The report's publication comes just hours before a Senate vote Monday that would repeal the Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order issued by former President Barack Obama. Warren's report found that 66 of the country's 100 largest federal contractors violated wage and hour laws and a third of the violations since 2015 were found by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Federal contractors employ about 20 percent of American workers and receive $500 billion in taxpayer dollars. AT&T had the most violations nationwide, with 30,000, and private prison operator Corrections Corporation of America had 21,000 violations, IBT reports.
"Too often, federal contractors break labor laws while continuing to suck down millions in taxpayer dollars," Warren said. "Instead of making it easier for companies to cheat their employees or threaten workers' health and safety, President Trump and Republicans in Congress should join Democrats in standing up for the hardworking Americans who do important jobs for our country." Jeva Lange
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would not issue a ruling on the transgender bathroom rights case it had agreed last fall to hear. Instead, the case of Virginia high schooler Gavin Grimm, a transgender student who sought to use the bathroom that matched his gender identity rather than his biological sex, will be sent back to a lower court to reexamine.
The Supreme Court's decision to decline to hear the case comes after the Trump administration's withdrawal last month of Obama-era protections allowing transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. A federal appeals court in April 2016 ruled in Grimm's favor after considering the Obama administration's stance on transgender protections, but the Supreme Court now wants the appeals court to reconsider its ruling in light of the Trump administration's guidelines.
The New York Times noted the case would have marked the Supreme Court's "first encounter" with transgender rights. The Supreme Court was slated to hear Grimm's case March 28. Becca Stanek
The State Department is set to resume its daily press briefings Monday, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not expected to attend. Acting department spokesman Mark Toner told Politico that Tillerson is "not expected to show up" and that Toner will be holding the briefings himself for the time being.
Daily briefings have long been a fixture for U.S. secretaries of state since John Foster Dulles held the role in the 1950s, but Tillerson still has yet to do a televised Q&A. During at least this first week, Toner's briefings will be held Monday through Thursday, with two of those sessions taking place over the phone rather than in person. Historically, the State Department has held press briefings every business day.
"It's making me anxious," said one State Department official of Tillerson's lack of public presence in the face of a mercurial White House. Dan Feldman, who served as the State Department's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan under former President Obama, added that Tillerson "needs to communicate his vision, which has been sorely lacking both within the building and publicly."
Tillerson has reportedly been working behind the scenes in the meantime. The State Department's press division told Politico the secretary "has had 32 separate phone conversations with representatives of various countries, 15 in-person meetings with foreign interlocutors here in the United States, as well as calls and meetings with U.S. government personnel, showing a deep commitment to coordinating with the White House and other federal agencies and obtaining a diversity of perspectives on issues of public concern." Jeva Lange
Kellyanne Conway claims Trump knows Obama tapped his phones because 'he's the president of the United States'
Rather than give specifics on how exactly President Trump apparently knows former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway decided to answer that question "globally" during her Monday morning interview on Fox & Friends. "He's the president of the United States," Conway said. "He has information and intelligence that the rest of us do not."
Since Trump tweeted the accusation against Obama on Saturday, neither he nor any other top government official has indicated what this "information and intelligence" may be. Obama's spokesman has dismissed the accusations as "simply false," and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has said that within his government agency there "was no such wiretap activity mounted against the president-elect at the time, or as a candidate, or against his campaign." FBI Director James Comey reportedly requested the Justice Department publicly disavow Trump's claims. Moreover, Trump reportedly "did not consult with the people inside the U.S. government who might know before making this claim," a senior U.S. official told NBC News.
Conway insisted all Trump wants is to get to the bottom of the matter. "The president's entire point is that people deserve to know," Conway said. "If we don't know, then let's find out together."
Catch a snippet of Conway's interview below. Becca Stanek
David Letterman hosted late night television for 33 years and he claims he has no regrets about leaving. But even in retirement, Letterman can't help but drool over the comedic fruit the Trump administration has to offer the TV hosts who are still in the game.
But comedy is more than just a way to stay sane, in Letterman's opinion. It is also a weapon: "I'm tired of people being bewildered about everything [Trump] says," Letterman told Vulture. "'I can't believe he said that.' We gotta stop that and instead figure out ways to protect ourselves from him. We know he's crazy. We gotta take care of ourselves here now."
Then Letterman lays out his plan:
[Vulture:] How? Is comedy useful for that?
[Letterman:] Comedy's one of the ways that we can protect ourselves. Alec Baldwin deserves a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sadly, he's not going to get it from this president.
Can you explain that a bit more? How does satire protect us from Donald Trump?
The man has such thin skin that if you keep pressure on him — I remember there was a baseball game in Cleveland, and a swarm of flies came on the field and the batters were doing this [mimes swatting at flies] while the pitcher was throwing 100 miles an hour. Well, that's Alec Baldwin and Saturday Night Live. It's distracting the batter. Eventually Trump's going to take a fastball off the sternum and have to leave the game. [Vulture]
Read the full interview at Vulture. Jeva Lange