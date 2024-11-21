John Prescott: was he Labour's last link to the working class?

'A total one-off' tributes have poured in for the former deputy PM and trade unionist

Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott interviewed at Labour Party conference, 2016
'A bearlike figure with a trademark suspicious scowl': John Prescott was 'fierce' but 'warm-hearted'
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

Tributes have flooded in after the family of John Prescott announced his death, aged 86, from complications arising from Alzheimer's disease.

The former trade unionist and MP for Kingston upon Hull East was Tony Blair's deputy prime minister from 1997 to 2007, making him Britain's longest-serving deputy PM. He played "a key role" in the 'New Labour' rebrand of the Labour Party, said the BBC.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

