How conservative is Labour?

Keir Starmer's party triumphed in the general election despite prioritising 'wealth creation and growth, not redistribution'

Photo composite of Labour politicians Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy alongside road signs indicating 'no left turn' and 'right turn only'
After Jeremy Corbyn steered Labour to the political left, Keir Starmer and his team are pursuing a 'pretty fiscally conservative' economic policy
Chancellor Rachel Reeves made growth the new Labour government's "national mission" in a speech at the Treasury today.

After the socialist leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Labour under Keir Starmer has been "rebuilt as a business-friendly centrist party", said Philip Aldrick on Bloomberg, and its answer to the UK's "myriad problems" is delivering economic growth. Yet, its manifesto suggested that it "will largely stick to existing Tory spending plans".

