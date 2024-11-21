Joy: fertility film starring Bill Nighy offers 'dose of seasonal cheer'

Debate about laparoscopies alternates with chat about chutney in this 'unassuming' movie about the invention of IVF

Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe in Joy
Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe in Joy
"Joy" is a British film that could be seen as old-fashioned, said Emily Zemler on Observer (New York), yet it strikes a surprisingly modern note.

Set in the 1960s and 1970s, it is about the invention of IVF – a fertility treatment that is currently under fire in the US from right-wingers. Struggling to create the first test-tube baby are nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), scientist Robert Edwards (James Norton) and surgeon Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy). Purdy – who is unable to have children, but determined to help others – provides the film's emotional core, shepherding volunteers through gruelling trials while facing rejection by her religious mother, and remaining unbowed by repeated failure.

