Trump met with TMZ's Harvey Levin to discuss 'future opportunities'

The day after his first address to Congress, President Trump held a one hour meeting in the Oval Office with an unlikely guest — Harvey Levin, the founder of Hollywood gossip site TMZ.
It wasn't the first time Trump and Levin spent time together; last fall, Levin interviewed the president for a Fox News special, Objectified: Donald Trump. The meeting last Wednesday was not on Trump's public schedule, and White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks told The New York Times Objectified was "a huge success" and the two were "discussing future opportunities."
Levin will host an entire Objectified series later this year, with the program featuring interviews with celebrities talking about their most prized possessions. The show is expected to start airing in September, and people with knowledge of Levin's visit told The Times there were a few reasons why he met with Trump — Levin wants him to appear on the show, and he'd also like him to pressure his friend, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, into being interviewed. It wasn't all business; people close to Levin said he was also given a tour of the White House, with a stop in the Lincoln Bedroom. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Ben Carson introduced himself to his new agency, calling America "a land of dreams and opportunity" and raising eyebrows with his follow-up point, that "there were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less," and like other immigrants "had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land."
Carson, the only black member of Trump's cabinet, clarified his point on Facebook Monday night, noting that "the slave narrative and immigrant narrative are two entirely different experiences," and "the two experiences should never be intertwined." He also went on SiriusXM's "Urban View," telling host Armstrong Williams that a person "can be an involuntary immigrant," that "slaves came here as involuntary immigrants," and that "people need to actually look up the word 'immigrant.'" That did not stop the mockery of Carson's original speech — on Tuesday's Daily Show, for example, Trevor Noah took Carson up on his invitation to look up "immigrant":
Tonight at 11/10c, Ben Carson tries to walk back his comparison of slaves to immigrants seeking a better life. pic.twitter.com/p68HD89gcY
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2017
Well, it turns out Carson wasn't the first prominent African American to compare slaves to immigrants. During a December 2015 naturalization ceremony at the National Archives, President Barack Obama gave a speech about the immigrant experience. "After all, unless your family is Native American, one of the first Americans, our families — all of our families — come from someplace else," he said, running through some travails faced by the Pilgrims, Germans, Irish, Italians, Chinese, and other waves of immigrants. Then he alluded to African slaves:
Life in America was not always easy. It wasn't always easy for new immigrants. Certainly it wasn't easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily, and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty. But, like you, they no doubt found inspiration in all those who had come before them. And they were able to muster faith that, here in America, they might build a better life and give their children something more. [Obama, National Archives]
"From the start, Africans were brought here in chains against their will, and then toiled under the whip," Obama added later. "They also built America." Peter Weber
House intelligence panel chairman blames media for taking political 'neophyte' Trump's tweets 'literally'
Republicans have not exactly rushed to defend President Trump over his tweeted accusation that he'd "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory," but the Republican leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees agreed to at least look into Trump's claims. On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of Trump's presidential transition executive committee, reframed Trump's accusation as the president publicly questioning whether he or his campaign had been targeted. "I think it's a valid question," he said in a press conference, "if indeed it was a question."
But even Nunes wouldn't back up the specific allegations Trump made, suggesting instead that the press cut Trump a little slack. "As you all know, the president is a neophyte in politics," Nunes said. "He's been doing this for a little over a year. And I think a lot of the things that he says, you guys sometimes take literally. Sometimes he doesn't have 27 lawyers and staff looking at what he does, which is, I think, at times refreshing and at times can also lead us to have to be sitting at a press conference like this answering questions that you guys are asking. But at the end of the day, I think tweets are a very transparent way for a politician of any rank to communication with their constituents."
On CNN Tuesday evening, Jake Tapper played that part of the interview for his panel of guests, and they were not especially sympathetic to Nunes' argument.
Nunes sounded like he wasn't necessarily happy to be answering for Trump's tweets, either. "My only request of the president would be, I don't want him to be completely lawyered up," he told the reporters, "but at the same time, I want him to be clear in what he's asking and the assertions that he's making." Peter Weber
Officials in Biloxi, Mississippi, said four people were killed and more than 40 injured on Tuesday when a freight train hit a charter bus.
Four killed when train crashes into bus in Biloxi, MS. Bus carrying 50 people from Austin. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/yyllmMLK1Z
— Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) March 7, 2017
Witnesses told WLOX the bus, carrying passengers from an Austin, Texas, senior center to a casino, was stuck on the tracks when the train slammed into it. A spokesman for the city of Biloxi said there are signs at the crossing that warn of a low ground clearance, but he did not say if that's what caused the bus to stop on the tracks. He also said nine of the injured passengers are in critical condition.
The city has a high number of train crashes for the area, officials said, and the mayor wants to close some of the rail crossings. The site where Tuesday's accident took place was not slated to be closed. Catherine Garcia
Love makes you do crazy things, Arnold Schwarzenegger says, like tweet insults at the man who replaced you on a reality show that pits such celebrities as Gary Busey and La Toya Jackson against one another.
During an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM's The Michael Smerconish Program, the actor and former governor of California discussed politics, and the conversation turned to President Trump. Smerconish asked Schwarzenegger why Trump felt compelled to "keep talking about you through his Twitter feed," and Schwarzenegger shared his theory. "I think he's in love with me," he said.
Showering a person you like with negative attention is a tried and true tactic of the elementary school playground, and Trump has been talking about Schwarzenegger ever since he took over as host of The Celebrity Apprentice; he even went so far as asking during the National Prayer Breakfast for the crowd to "pray for Arnold" and The Celebrity Apprentice's ratings. Schwarzenegger announced earlier this month he is leaving the show because of the "baggage" attached to it, and the president's last tweet about him came on March 4. "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving The Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me," he said. "Sad end to great show." Catherine Garcia
Before asking Congress to substantiate his wiretapping claims, Trump reportedly mulled hiring a P.I.
When President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning and accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of ordering a wiretap of his Trump Tower phones during the presidential campaign — which would almost certainly be against the law — his White House staff was among the most surprised, according to multiple reports. Over the weekend, after "a succession of frantic staff conference calls, including one consultation with the White House counsel," The New York Times reported Tuesday evening, aides "decided the only real solution to the presidential Twitter posts was to kick the allegations to Congress."
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to explain the decision to ask Congress to investigate something Trump had already stated as fact, arguing there was a "separation of powers aspect" to the request and suggesting it would be improper for the White House to order the Justice Department to look into Trump's explosive accusation, especially when Trump can ask Congress "as a separate body to look into something and add credibility to the look."
This is journalism, @HallieJackson:
If Trump has proof of bugging, why not just hand it over?
Spicer: Word salad.pic.twitter.com/RP1CqpQnRQ
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 7, 2017
The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza translates that: "This isn't about a separation of powers — as Spicer claimed Tuesday — or anything else. It's about Trump tweeting first and thinking second. And a White House scrambling to make lemonade — or at least lemon water — from lemons." Trump was originally pleased with his tweets on Saturday, The New York Times reports:
But by midafternoon, after returning from golf, he appeared to realize he had gone too far, although he still believed Mr. Obama had wiretapped him, according to two people in Mr. Trump's orbit. He sounded defiant in conversations at Mar-a-Lago with his friend Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of Newsmax Media, Mr. Ruddy said. In other conversations that afternoon, the president sounded uncertain of the procedure for obtaining a warrant for secret wiretaps on an American citizen. Mr. Trump also canvassed some aides and associates about whether an investigator, even one outside the government, could substantiate his charge. [The New York Times]
Trump's aides have seen this pattern before, The Times noted, mentioning Trump's spirited embrace of a National Enquirer conspiracy theory about Sen. Ted Cruz's father helping assassinate JFK. In a hopeful sign for Trump, perhaps, Cruz and his wife, Heidi, are dining with him at the White House on Wednesday. Peter Weber
You don't need to be privy to any surreptitiously gathered information to know that President Trump isn't calling up former President Barack Obama to shoot the breeze, but on Tuesday's Conan, viewers were treated to a taste of what those conversations might sound like. Conan's Trump wanted to talk about the wiretapping charges, his belief that "two crazies multiplied together cancel each other out," and his decision not to get a dog (why bother when you have Sean Spicer?), while Conan's Obama just really wanted to get off the phone. The faux Trump did come up with one pretty good idea — after declaring that Obama is his "rival," Trump suggests the two collaborate on a movie about frenemies called Wacko Donny and the Bar. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Wildfires are burning across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, leaving six people dead and scorching acre upon acre of land.
In Kansas, 30 buildings were damaged in Clark County, and 10,000 people have voluntarily left their homes in Reno County, while three fires are raging across the Texas Panhandle. Conditions are dry in all four states, and winds helped fan the flames. Wednesday's forecast shows gusts dropping down to about 10 to 20 mph. "These conditions will make it somewhat easier for firefighting efforts, but far from perfect," Bill Bunting of the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center told The Associated Press. "The fires still will be moving. The ideal situation is that it would turn cold and rain, and unfortunately that's not going to happen." Catherine Garcia