Harvard Law School will no longer require the LSAT

Taking the LSAT is no longer a requisite for going to law school — at least Harvard Law School. On Wednesday, Harvard Law announced a pilot program that will allow applicants for the class of 2018 to submit their scores from either the LSAT or the GRE.

The change is intended to make legal education more accessible, and to alleviate costs associated with preparation and test-taking. The LSAT is only held four times a year, while the GRE is offered "frequently throughout the year and in numerous locations around the world," Harvard said. Moreover, Harvard noted the GRE has been shown to be a "valid predictor of first-year academic performance in law school."

Harvard isn't the first law school to make this change. The University of Arizona College of Law was the first to do so last year, and two other schools have since begun allowing applicants to submit GRE scores. However, because of Harvard Law's prestigious reputation — it's tied with Stanford University for No. 2 in the nation — its decision "could upend the admissions process for legal education," The Washington Post reported.

"Will other schools follow? Probably," said Kyle McEntee, executive director of Law School Transparency. He suggested many law schools have already been contemplating the change, as "schools across the board have been struggling with applications — not only applicants, but the quality of applicants." Becca Stanek