New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office
What happened
New York City prosecutors Tuesday rejected a bid by Donald Trump's lawyers to throw out the president-elect's 34 felony convictions but said they were open to "various non-dismissal options," including "deferral" of Trump's sentencing until after his "upcoming presidential term."
Who said what
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said Judge Juan Merchan needed to balance the interests of the presidency against the "integrity of the criminal justice system." Prosecutors were "mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that defendant's inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions," Bragg's team wrote, but "we also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system."
Bragg had "limited and unappealing options" after Trump's election win and, to a lesser extent, the Supreme Court's July decision to grant Trump immunity for official acts in office, The New York Times said. Trump's lawyers are using both results to try to get the convictions thrown out.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Merchan was scheduled to sentence Trump in the case, stemming from hush-money payments to a porn actress, on Nov. 26. But with both Bragg and Trump's lawyers agreeing on another delay, "the judge is likely to acquiesce to the request," NPR said. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called the pause a "total and definitive victory" for the president-elect and said Trump's lawyers were moving to get the case "dismissed once and for all."
What next?
Merchan could "decide to delay the case for some period, wait until a federal appeals court rules on Trump’s parallel effort to get the case moved out of state court, or choose some other option," The Associated Press said. If Trump is eventually sentenced, he faces up to four years in prison, and because it is a state case, he "would not be able to pardon himself once he returns to office." It is "not unheard-of" to have "long sentencing delays," the Times said, but if all four of the felony cases Trump faced just months ago "unravel," it would "further embolden" him, "solidifying an aura of invincibility" as he started his second term.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Wicked fails to defy gravity
Talking Point Film version of hit stage musical weighed down by 'sense of self-importance'
By Tess Foley-Cox Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 20, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - mountaineering, an even match, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood
The Week Recommends Escape the bustle of LA at this laidback bolthole
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
'It may not be surprising that creative work is used without permission'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What message is Trump sending with his Cabinet picks?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION By nominating high-profile loyalists like Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr., is Trump serious about creating a functioning Cabinet, or does he have a different plan in mind?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Wyoming judge strikes down abortion, pill bans
Speed Read The judge said the laws — one of which was a first-in-the-nation prohibition on the use of medication to end pregnancy — violated the state's constitution
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US sanctions Israeli West Bank settler group
Speed Read The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Amana, Israel's largest settlement development organization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Gaetz ethics report in limbo as sex allegations emerge
Speed Read A lawyer representing two women alleges that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, and one witnessed him having sex with minor
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The clown car Cabinet
Opinion Even 'Little Marco' towers above his fellow nominees
By Mark Gimein Published
-
What Mike Huckabee means for US-Israel relations
In the Spotlight Some observers are worried that the conservative evangelical minister could be a destabilizing influence on an already volatile region
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Pentagon faces an uncertain future with Trump
Talking Point The president-elect has nominated conservative commentator Pete Hegseth to lead the Defense Department
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published