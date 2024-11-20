New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze

President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after Donald Trump's conviction
(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

New York City prosecutors Tuesday rejected a bid by Donald Trump's lawyers to throw out the president-elect's 34 felony convictions but said they were open to "various non-dismissal options," including "deferral" of Trump's sentencing until after his "upcoming presidential term."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

