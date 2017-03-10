Inside the FBI's top-secret investigation into Russia

The FBI has 15 to 20 agents working on a top-secret probe into Russia's potential election meddling, government officials familiar with the matter told CNN. In an article published Friday, CNN detailed the inner workings of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division, the "super-secret world" that is home to the bureau's "spy catchers." The Counterintelligence Division — referred to as simply "CD" by bureau employees — handles high-level intelligence work, including protecting state secrets and keeping weapons of mass destruction out of hostile hands.
The Russia probe hinges around how the Russian government affected last year's presidential election — if at all — and whether the speculation over improper contact between President Trump's team and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak truly amounts to any concrete, improper behavior. The level of confidentiality is so high at CD that one agency source declined even to specify how many agents are working on the FBI's Russia investigation, resorting instead to a "mathematical equation to divulge ... the number of agents assigned to the matter," CNN explained.
Investigations conducted by the Counterintelligence Division can take years, and one former CD supervisor told CNN the work requires an extreme dedication to secrecy. "My wife knew where I worked. She did not really know what I did," the source said. "You're working in the shadows. You don't want to be noticed."
Read more about the FBI's top-secret investigators at CNN. Kimberly Alters
The press was promptly dismissed from the White House's Roosevelt Room on Friday — but not before ABC's Jonathan Karl could ask President Trump if he had "any proof" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. Trump refused to acknowledge the question about the baseless claims he made last weekend on Twitter, which Karl posed after Trump had already given the press pool its cue to exit. Trump was gathered with House leaders to discuss Republicans' plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
After Trump refused to respond to Karl, a pool report indicated another reporter asked the president if he was aware former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was a "'foreign agent' due to the work he was doing on behalf of the Turkish government" when he gave him the job. Trump again did not respond.
Repeatedly asked by @jonkarl if he has "any proof" on claim that Pres. Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, Pres. Trump does not respond. pic.twitter.com/kNlaOI9EQt
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 10, 2017
The pool report said one of Trump's "personal security men" came into the room and "began yelling loudly" for the press to "clear out." Becca Stanek
On Thursday, archaeologists unearthed part of a massive ancient Egyptian statue buried in a pit of groundwater in a slum on the outskirts of Cairo. The quartzite statue, estimated to be 3,000 years old and to have once measured nearly 30 feet tall, is being hailed by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities as "one of [its] most important archaeological discoveries."
Statue Believed to Depict 'Ramses II' Unearthed in Egypt :@anadoluagency https://t.co/QZcwKbBrt4 pic.twitter.com/giuwaen0Sa
— Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) March 10, 2017
Although the figure bears no inscription, archaeologists suspect it may be a statue of Pharaoh Ramses II because of its proximity to the gate of a temple dedicated to the ruler, one of Egypt's most famous. Archaeologists so far have only found parts of the statue, including its bust, the lower part of the head, the crown, the right ear, and part of the right eye. If they are able to unearth more of the missing pieces in the continued excavation, the statue will be displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, which is slated to open next year. Becca Stanek
One of the great virtues of the internet, conventional wisdom has long held, is that it will diversify and democratize the news media, exposing the news consumer to a broader range of viewpoints by making it easier to hear from people with different backgrounds, philosophies, and locations than our own.
But in an analysis that examines why President Trump's win was so "unthinkable" for many — and especially many on the left — in the run-up to the election, statistician Nate Silver notes that new media has actually tended to "amplify the groupthink" by making ideological echo chambers. "Once a consensus view is established, it tends to reinforce itself until and unless there's very compelling evidence for the contrary position," Silver writes.
As local news sources shrivel up, reporting power is shifting toward a handful of major publications with a national following and an establishment perspective. By one metric of online readership Silver cites, the "share of total exposure for the top five news sources [in a given month] climbed from roughly 25 percent a decade ago to ... above 40 percent so far in 2017." Though this is "not a perfect measure," he concedes, it "is one sign the digital age hasn't necessarily democratized the news media."
Read the rest of Silver's analysis at FiveThirtyEight. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's new executive order concerning immigration and refugee admissions suspends U.S. entrance by people from six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — instead of the original order's seven (including Iraq). To explain who is likely to be affected by the new order, Pew Research Center has an analysis of past immigration trends from the affected nations.
The nearly 650,000 entries from these six countries accounted for 0.1 percent of legal immigration entries (a measure of entry incidents, not people, who may enter more than once) from 2006 to 2015. Crucially, the majority of entries from the affected nations were short-term visits for work, study, or pleasure purposes like tourism or visiting family members who already live here:
Nearly two-thirds (409,449) of the total legal U.S. entries from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen between fiscal 2006 and 2015 were admitted using temporary non-immigrant visas. Those on temporary visas were mostly visitors to the U.S., but could also include students, businesspeople, short-term workers and diplomats, according to an analysis of Department of Homeland Security data. [Pew]
The new order exempts diplomats, people with dual citizenship, and legal permanent residents from the travel ban. College students, however, would still be stranded away from their studies if, for example, they traveled home for spring break. Bonnie Kristian
Professor's live BBC interview goes off the rails after his toddler and baby make surprise appearances
A little kid's attempted television debut Friday was spoiled when her father refused to share the spotlight. Robert Kelly, a political science professor at South Korea's Pusan National University, was doing a live Skype interview with BBC on Friday morning when all of a sudden a child walked into his office.
Kelly attempted to ignore the interruption — but then a baby rolled into the room in a bouncy chair. Shortly after, a clearly panicked woman dashed in to round up the kids.
"Pardon me. My apologies," Kelly said, trying to return as quickly as possible to the topic of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's recent removal from office. Watch kids make their entrance below. Becca Stanek
When live TV goes wrong...
This BBC TV guest's children become the stars of the show. pic.twitter.com/gVWbcZmASh
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017
On his show Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity urged President Trump to follow in former President Abraham Lincoln's footsteps and "fire anyone and everyone who is actively working against him in government." Hannity, noting the steady stream of leaks coming out of the Trump White House, pointed out that Lincoln fired "over 75 percent, nearly 1,200 people" when he took office because of fears of disloyalty. "It's time for the Trump administration to begin to purge these saboteurs before it's too late," Hannity said.
Hannity claimed that for months now, "deep-state antagonists" have been "working overtime to try and delegitimize Donald Trump's presidency" with leaks to the press. "We have seen how low they'll go by insinuating without any evidence that there's some sort of campaign collusion with Russia," Hannity said.
Hannity ended the segment with one last plea to Trump to not just let go of "every holdover from the Obama administration," but to also dismiss "people who conducted felonies, violated the Espionage Act — like in the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn," Trump's ousted national security adviser.
Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
While Vice President Mike Pence has enjoyed dining out in Washington, D.C., President Trump has preferred staying closer to the comforts of his new home. Politico reported Thursday that Trump has gone out to eat just once since he took office in January, and that one outing was "a trip to his own Trump International Hotel for well-done steak."
When Trump eats at the White House, he sticks to what he knows and likes. His "favorite dish" is apparently meatloaf, which he eats "often," Politico reported.
Trump's habits are strikingly different from those of former President Barack Obama, who visited a record 80 restaurants in D.C. while president, but those who know Trump aren't surprised. Trump's friend Ronald Kessler told Politico that Trump "loves his own territory" and "almost never goes to another restaurant aside from his own eating facilities." "He doesn't change," Kessler said. "He is a creature of habit." Becca Stanek