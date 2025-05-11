5 fundamentally funny cartoons about the US Constitution

Artists take on Sharpie edits, wear and tear, and more

This political cartoon depicts a weathered copy of the U.S. Constitution with "WE THE PEOPLE" clearly visible. A black sharpie pen labeled "TRUMP" rests on the Constitution. The pen has been used to to write "Depending on what the lawyers say" near the beginning of the Constitution.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled "The RAT-ified Constitution." It depicts a chewed-up United States Constitution on a stark, black background. A rat that looks like Donald Trump is at bottom left, chewing the document.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

