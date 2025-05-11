The fertility crisis: can Trump make America breed again?

The self-styled 'fertilisation president', has been soliciting ideas on how to get Americans to have more babies

X Musk, the son of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

In 2021, J.D. Vance gave a speech in Virginia about the "civilisational crisis" of low birth rates. Praising Hungary's pro-natalist policies, he asked, "Why can't we do that here?" Now that Vance is vice-president, America may be about to try, said Michelle Goldberg in The New York Times.

Donald Trump, the self-styled "fertilisation president", has been soliciting ideas on how to get Americans to have more babies. Among the proposals floated are giving women a $5,000 bonus for every birth, lowering the cost of IVF treatments, and reserving 30% of Fulbright scholarships for married people or parents. One pronatalist adviser even suggested emulating Nazi Germany by establishing a "National Medal of Motherhood" for women with at least six children.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

