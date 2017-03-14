Kellyanne Conway once made Frank Luntz try on a Speedo so she and her friends could laugh at him

Stephen Colbert started off Monday's Late Show with the GOP's health-care plan, which had a bit of a setback earlier in the day. "So far it is popular with everyone — except doctors, hospitals, the insurance industry, patients, the elderly, Democrats, Republicans, and, what's the word, mortals," he said, and the Congressional Budget Office analysis on Monday only made things worse, estimating that 24 million people will lose insurance. When the audience booed, Colbert turned to gallows humor: "Keep in mind, that's 24 million people by 2026, and without health insurance, a lot of those people won't live that long."

He turned to the ongoing saga over President Trump's tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower. "Now Trump offered no evidence, and then demanded Congress go out and find some evidence," Colbert said. "Well, today is the deadline set by Congress for the Justice Department to hand over anything that might exist. So far — brace yourselves — nothing." Almost nobody is willing to back up Trump's claim, which Colbert didn't find all that shocking. "To believe Trump's claims, you'd need a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth," he said.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to clean things up, explaining that Trump didn't really mean what he wrote. But "Spicer wasn't the only member of Team Trump cleaning up the tweetstorm," Colbert said, playing the clip of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway suggesting Obama was eavesdropping on Trump using a specific kitchen appliance. "It's true, microwaves that turn into cameras," he said. "How do you think we film this show? Jim, show them Camera 3 over here."