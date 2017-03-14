Kellyanne Conway once made Frank Luntz try on a Speedo so she and her friends could laugh at him
Long before Kellyanne Conway ever became "the greatest spin doctor in modern American history," she was "just fun," in the words of Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who met Conway in the 1980s when he was in graduate school at Oxford and she was doing an undergraduate year abroad. But as The Atlantic has learned, Conway and Luntz had an interesting definition of "fun":
One time, [Conway] and a couple of friends took Luntz shopping and made him try on a Speedo so they could laugh at him. "I've been fat for, like, 15 years, but I wasn't always fat," he told me. "Nevertheless, a guy like me should not put on a Speedo." This sounded humiliating and cruel to me, but Luntz insisted it was hilarious. [The Atlantic]
The high jinks didn't end there:
Conway went to law school at George Washington University and accepted an offer to work for a D.C. firm, but reneged when Luntz asked her to join his polling company instead. They traveled the world together, and loved to play pranks, such as pretending they were husband and wife and having a noisy argument in an elevator. After a few years, she left to start her own company. While building her business, Luntz told me, Conway said things about him that hurt his feelings, and the two didn't speak for several years. They have since reconnected. [The Atlantic]
U.N. finds Syrian forces intentionally bombed a civilian water source, constituting a war crime
On Tuesday, the United Nation's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria issued a report finding that the Syrian air force intentionally bombed a civilian water source in December in what constitutes a war crime, Reuters reports. The Syrian government had claimed at the time that the spring was contaminated, although the U.N. found no evidence indicating such claims were true.
By destroying the spring outside Damascus, the air force cut off water for 5.5 million people. "While the presence of armed group fighters at [the] spring constituted a military target, the extensive damage inflicted to the spring had a devastating impact on more than five million civilians in both government and opposition controlled areas who were deprived of regular access to potable water for over one month," the commission said. "The attack amounts to the war crime of attacking objects indispensable for the survival of the civilian population, and further violated the principle of proportionality in attacks."
The commission has found multiple instances of war crimes since July 2016, including the Syrian air force's deliberate bombing of a humanitarian convoy in September. The Syrian civil war as been "characterized by a complete lack of adherence to the norms of international law," the United Nations has found. Jeva Lange
President Trump is not going to like the sound of this. On Monday, Breitbart News published leaked audio of House Speaker Paul Ryan vowing in October to never defend Trump. "I am not going to defend Donald Trump — not now, not in the future," Ryan said on the tape, which was recorded shortly after Trump's lewd Access Hollywood comments were leaked.
"His comments are indefensible," Ryan added. "They're not in keeping with our principles, so I'm not going to try to defend them."
While Ryan's comments were first reported back in October, Good Morning America points out that the timing of the audio leak is not coincidental. "This is rehashing an old fight by potentially sowing some new divisions here," Good Morning America reported. "By releasing [the comments] now, conservatives who oppose the health-care bill may be trying to drive a wedge between the president and the speaker."
Breitbart, at least, seems to suggest it could be time for a change. "A new speaker, some argue, would make life much easier for President Trump as he moves forward with his agenda," Breitbart writes. Jeva Lange
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office quickly soured in the eyes of Republicans on Monday after the release of its report on the GOP's proposed replacement for ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act. Newt Gingrich led the charge on Fox News, claiming "they should abolish the Congressional Budget Office. It is corrupt. It is dishonest. I don't trust a single word they have published. And I don't believe them."
Fox’s Martha MacCallum pointed out that the head of the CBO is a Trump appointee. "I couldn't care less," Gingrich shot back. He added that the CBO's analysis was "disgusting."
The CBO found that the AHCA would result in 24 million more Americans going uninsured; by 2026, the CBO estimates that 52 million people would lack insurance under the GOP plan, compared to 28 million who would go uninsured under ObamaCare. Internal White House estimates were reportedly even bleaker. But while President Trump has praised the CBO in the past, Gingrich has been consistent, claiming before the inauguration that the CBO is "incompatible with the Trump era.”
Other Republicans also slammed the CBO, with HHS secretary Tom Price calling the report "just not believable" and Jeffrey Lord explaining on CNN, "We don't know what the weather is going to be. It's going to snow, but how much? We don't know. We don't trust weathermen. So why should we trust the CBO?" Jeva Lange
Airlines canceled thousands of flights on Monday as the Northeast braced for a fast-moving winter storm expected to hit parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut with up to two feet of snow by early Wednesday. The storm, Stella, began hitting the East Coast from Washington, D.C., to New York with ice and heavy snow early Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Many local governments ordered schools to close on Tuesday, as areas that are home to 50 million people fell under storm or blizzard warnings or watches issued by the National Weather Service. Harold Maass
Trump is reportedly giving the CIA back drone-strike authority, easing Pentagon drone warfare rules
In his second term, former President Barack Obama put a series of checks in place on the U.S. drone warfare program: moving authority to conduct strikes from the Central Intelligence Agency to the more transparent Defense Department, ordering that targeted individuals pose a "continuing and imminent threat" to U.S. personnel, giving the president final approval for killing or capturing high-value terrorism suspects, and requiring "near-certainty" that civilians wouldn't be killed in strikes outside active war zones, in places like Yemen and Somalia. President Trump has already given the CIA back drone-attack authority, U.S. officials tell The Wall Street Journal, and he's planning to relax the other rules, too, The Washington Post reports.
Trump told the CIA it could conduct drone strikes again soon after his inauguration, before CIA Director Mike Pompeo was confirmed, and the CIA has already used this authority, The Journal reports, including a February strike targeting senior al Qaeda leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri in Syria and probably a strike on a Pakistan village earlier in March. The Pentagon must publicly report most of its drone strikes, including casualty estimates; the CIA does not. Under Obama, the CIA could use drones to find or monitor terrorism suspects, but the military had to fire the missiles.
Civil libertarian and human rights groups did not view Obama's solution as adequate, but they say Trump's is worse. "There are a lot of problems with the drone program and the targeted killing program, but the CIA should be out of the business of ordering lethal strikes," said the ACLU's Christopher Anders. The CIA can help locate targets, he told The Wall Street Journal, but it "should be a foreign intelligence gathering and analysis organization — not a paramilitary one."
Senior members of the National Security Council are still working on the new, looser drone warfare rules, which Trump has to approve, and is expected to, The Washington Post says. Obama had put the current rules in place as a check on any drone-happy predecessors but also as a way to encourage other drone-equipped nations to show similar restraint. Some military officials had chafed at the restrictions. "We are seeking ways to accelerate our operations against terror groups, and be more nimble and agile in our speed of response," says Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis. "But we always will maintain a commitment to minimizing, avoiding civilian casualties." Peter Weber
On Sunday, the NCAA unveiled its March Madness brackets — and on Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert's writers dreamed up a scenario where Russia tipped the scales. "The numbers and stats have been crunched, the RPIs have been analyzed, and the results are all stored on a highly secure server that's impossible to hack," said CBS Selection Show anchor "Gary Nanafanafoferry." The overall No. 1 seed is Villanova, the defending champions, announced co-anchor "Larry Boberry." "They will be going up against the No. 9 seed — and this is a surprise — the Russian army." "I did not see that coming," said Nanafanafoferrry, staying in sportscaster character.
"I believe this will be the first time a foreign army will be competing in this tournament," Boberry deadpanned. "The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them, because it will be five players against 850,000 battle-tested soldiers." "Not to mention the Russian army has a great defense, and also nuclear weapons," Nanafanafoferrry replied, suggesting you might want to put the Red Army in the Final Four on your own office-pool bracket.
If that whetted your appetite for Russian hacking humor, Colbert fake-interviewed notorious Russian election hacker "Guccifer 2.0" later in the show about his texting relationship with Trump confidante Roger Stone. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert started off Monday's Late Show with the GOP's health-care plan, which had a bit of a setback earlier in the day. "So far it is popular with everyone — except doctors, hospitals, the insurance industry, patients, the elderly, Democrats, Republicans, and, what's the word, mortals," he said, and the Congressional Budget Office analysis on Monday only made things worse, estimating that 24 million people will lose insurance. When the audience booed, Colbert turned to gallows humor: "Keep in mind, that's 24 million people by 2026, and without health insurance, a lot of those people won't live that long."
He turned to the ongoing saga over President Trump's tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower. "Now Trump offered no evidence, and then demanded Congress go out and find some evidence," Colbert said. "Well, today is the deadline set by Congress for the Justice Department to hand over anything that might exist. So far — brace yourselves — nothing." Almost nobody is willing to back up Trump's claim, which Colbert didn't find all that shocking. "To believe Trump's claims, you'd need a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth," he said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to clean things up, explaining that Trump didn't really mean what he wrote. But "Spicer wasn't the only member of Team Trump cleaning up the tweetstorm," Colbert said, playing the clip of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway suggesting Obama was eavesdropping on Trump using a specific kitchen appliance. "It's true, microwaves that turn into cameras," he said. "How do you think we film this show? Jim, show them Camera 3 over here."
After "Conway's microwave comment heated up online," Colbert said, she tried to explain them away on CNN Monday morning, saying she isn't Inspector Gadget and isn't in the evidence business. "Okay, who has that evidence job?" Colbert asked. "It would be nice to know if Obama was spying on everyone through the popcorn setting on our microwaves." A ding sounded, bringing to mind the old adage about mystery novels and guns only being casually introduced in early chapters if they are going to be used later in the book. "Excuse me, my Hot Pocket's done," Colbert said, putting the microwave camera prop to use. "By the way, President Obama, I miss you," he whispered into the microwave. Watch below. Peter Weber