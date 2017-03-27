President Trump's approval rating hits new low

President Trump's approval rating hit a new low of 36 percent on Monday, with 57 percent of people disapproving of his job in office, Gallup has found.

Trump's record disapproval rating was 58 percent on March 18, following the announcement of the Republican alternative to ObamaCare and Trump's claims that he was "wiretapped" by former President Obama. At that time, his approval rating was 37 percent.

The highest disapproval rating of Obama's entire presidency was 55 percent, which he hit twice in his eight years as commander-in-chief. Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti notes that Trump has hit a disapproval rating of 55 percent or more 12 times since becoming president on Jan. 20.

Gallup tracks American's daily approval of the president, with the results coming from 1,500 adults across the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent. Jeva Lange