El Paso airspace closure tied to FAA-Pentagon standoff
The closure in the Texas border city stemmed from disagreements between the Federal Aviation Administration and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
The Federal Aviation Administration’s abrupt hourslong closure of El Paso’s airspace Wednesday stemmed from a standoff between the Transportation Department, Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security over testing an anti-drone laser weapon, according to news organizations. The FAA late Tuesday grounded all flights in and around El Paso and a nearby stretch of New Mexico for 10 days, citing “special security reasons,” before backtracking Wednesday morning amid an outcry in Washington, D.C., and Texas.
Who said what
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on social media that the FAA and Pentagon had “acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion” and the “threat has been neutralized.” Trump administration officials have been “slinging blame back and forth in private” about the extraordinary airspace closure, Axios said, but their “official statements mirror Duffy’s language around a drone incursion.” Lawmakers and El Paso officials said that explanation made little sense, in part because drone incursions from Mexico are a daily occurrence along the border.
The drone “assertion” was also “undercut by multiple people familiar with the situation, who said that the FAA’s extreme move came after immigration officials earlier this week used an anti-drone laser” from Fort Bliss, which abuts El Paso International Airport, The New York Times said. The FAA and Pentagon had a Feb. 20 meeting scheduled to “discuss the safety implications of deploying” the military’s “high-energy laser,” but Customs and Border Protection officials preemptively “deployed the technology” without giving the FAA “enough time to assess the risks to commercial aircraft.”
FAA officials are concerned because “high-powered lasers can temporarily blind or distract pilots, leading to eye injuries and potential loss of aircraft control, particularly during takeoffs and landings,” The Wall Street Journal said. In this case, CBP used the laser to “counter what officials believed to be a drone” but “was actually a party balloon.” According to “several sources,” CBS News said, “one balloon was shot down.”
What next?
The incident was “yet another in a line of misfires between the FAA and Defense Department, including last year’s 67-fatality midair crash over the Potomac River,” Politico said. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) said they wanted a classified briefing on the incident from the FAA and Pentagon.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Political cartoons for February 12
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a Pam Bondi performance, Ghislaine Maxwell on tour, and ICE detention facilities
-
Arcadia: Tom Stoppard’s ‘masterpiece’ makes a ‘triumphant’ return
The Week Recommends Carrie Cracknell’s revival at the Old Vic ‘grips like a thriller’
-
My Father’s Shadow: a ‘magically nimble’ film
The Week Recommends Akinola Davies Jr’s touching and ‘tender’ tale of two brothers in 1990s Nigeria
-
Judge blocks Trump suit for Michigan voter rolls
Speed Read A Trump-appointed federal judge rejected the administration’s demand for voters’ personal data
-
US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train army
Speed Read Trump has accused the West African government of failing to protect Christians from terrorist attacks
-
Grand jury rejects charging 6 Democrats for ‘orders’ video
Speed Read The jury refused to indict Democratic lawmakers for a video in which they urged military members to resist illegal orders
-
Judge rejects California’s ICE mask ban, OKs ID law
Speed Read Federal law enforcement agents can wear masks but must display clear identification
-
Lawmakers say Epstein files implicate 6 more men
Speed Read The Trump department apparently blacked out the names of several people who should have been identified
-
Japan’s Takaichi cements power with snap election win
Speed Read President Donald Trump congratulated the conservative prime minister
-
Democrats win House race, flip Texas Senate seat
Speed Read Christian Menefee won the special election for an open House seat in the Houston area
-
Trump sues IRS for $10B over tax record leaks
Speed Read The president is claiming ‘reputational and financial harm’ from leaks of his tax information between 2018 and 2020