Attorney for Michael Flynn says he has a story and 'very much wants to tell it'

Robert Kelner, Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's lawyer, said on Thursday night his client "certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit."

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the evening that Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser who resigned from his position after it came out he contacted the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his communications, offered to testify to the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees if he was given immunity. Kelner said "out of respect…we will not comment right now on the details of discussions" between Flynn's counsel and the committees, but did confirm that they took place.

His statement went on to praise Flynn's 33 years in the military, saying he "devoted most of his life to serving his country, spending many years away from his family fighting the nation's battles around the world." Kelner claimed the media has been reporting "unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo" against Flynn, and he is "now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution." Catherine Garcia