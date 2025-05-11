Happy Mother's Day and more May 11 political cartoons

Sunday's editorial cartoons include a tribute to moms, the impact of tariffs on the U.S. economy, and Donald Trump playing with dolls.

This political cartoon is set in the ocean. Donald Trump and Uncle Sam are in a small fishing boat with "U.S. Economy" written on the side. Five angry-looking Great White Sharks labeled "TARIFFS" swim under the boat. Trump says, "Don't worry. They're friendly."

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon drawn in a minimalist way and celebrates Mother's Day. Its four panels tell the story of two children running to an oversized card that reads "MOM" and slowly turning it over so it reads "WOW" in the final panel and the kids celebrate with hearts above their heads. Happy Mother's Day to all from The Week.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

