Trump: If needed, U.S. will act unilaterally on North Korea

If necessary, President Trump is willing to find a way to deal with the threat of a nuclear North Korea on his own, he told the Financial Times on Sunday.
"If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will," he said. "That is all I am telling you." Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit the United States on Thursday, and Trump is expected to pressure him to do more about North Korea, which experts fear could soon develop a long-range nuclear missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. "China has great influence over North Korea," Trump said. "And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don't it won't be good for anyone." He also told the Financial Times he could "totally" succeed if forced to take on Pyongyang solo, but did not elaborate on any possible actions.
Analysts have said China likely is North Korea's only international ally because it is fearful that if there is a unified Korea, U.S. troops will be based in a country it shares a border with, and the government is also worried about an influx of millions of North Korean refugees, the BBC reports. After North Korea conducted several missile tests in February, China banned coal imports from the country until the end of the year. Catherine Garcia
The Los Angeles Times, like almost every other newspaper in America of any political leaning, did not endorse Donald Trump for president, calling him unprepared and unsuited for the job. On Sunday, the Times launched a four-day editorial assessment of how Trump is doing now that he has assumed the presidency, and it isn't glowing. "It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters," the Times editorial board began. "Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck."
The editorialists said they had maintained a "slim hope" that Trump would become presidential, or at least hire people who would curb his worst impulses, but instead he has pursued a series of "immensely dangerous" policies that "threaten to weaken this country's moral standing in the world, imperil the planet, and reverse years of slow but steady gains by marginalized or impoverished Americans," providing some examples. But those "radically wrongheaded" polices aren't even "the most frightening aspect of the Trump presidency," the Times argued:
What is most worrisome about Trump is Trump himself. He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation. His obsession with his own fame, wealth and success, his determination to vanquish enemies real and imagined, his craving for adulation — these traits were, of course, at the very heart of his scorched-earth outsider campaign; indeed, some of them helped get him elected. But in a real presidency in which he wields unimaginable power, they are nothing short of disastrous. [Los Angeles Times]
This is only part one. For each of the next three days, the Times says it will look at three distinct aspects of the Trump "train wreck": Trump's "shocking lack of respect for those fundamental rules and institutions on which our government is based," his "utter lack of regard for truth," and on Wednesday, his "scary willingness to repeat alt-right conspiracy theories, racist memes, and crackpot, out-of-the-mainstream ideas." You can read Part 1 and the subsequent three chapters at the Los Angels Times. Peter Weber
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, is in Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, a senior U.S. official said Sunday.
The official told Reuters that Kushner wanted to go to Iraq to see what is happening in the country and to show his support for the government. Kushner's father-in-law has given him several major responsibilities, including working on peace in the Middle East. Trump met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi last month, and al-Abadi said he was told the U.S. would provide additional support in the fight against the Islamic State. Catherine Garcia
As she prepared to celebrate her 93rd birthday on Monday, Doris Day made a major discovery: She's two years older than she thought.
After spending most of her life thinking she was born on April 3, 1924, a copy of Doris Mary Kappelhoff's birth certificate from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics shows otherwise — the actress and animal rights activist was actually born on April 3, 1922. "I've always said that age is just a number," the Pillow Talk and Pajama Game star said in a statement on Sunday. "I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am."
It's not unusual for actors and actresses to shave a few years off of their real age, but in Day's case, it apparently was a mistake for her to go through life two years younger than she really is; her spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters, said it's possible that when she was very young and on an audition, her age was written wrong on a form, and it "could've simply stuck for all these years." With this new information, Day might have to stop teasing her good friend, Betty White — Walters said Day used to enjoy ribbing White, who turned 95 in January, about being years older than her. Catherine Garcia
For the safety of its employees, the Norte newspaper in Juarez, Mexico, printed its final edition on Sunday.
In a farewell message, owner Oscar Cantú Murguía said the recent murder of a journalist who collaborated with his paper and a lack of security for members of the press made it too difficult and dangerous for the publication to continue its work. On March 23, Miroslava Breach Velducea was shot eight times outside of her garage, and she died en route to the hospital, The Associated Press reports. Breach was a journalist with the La Jornada national newspaper, which reported that one of her three children was with her when she was shot.
Norte was founded 27 years ago, and Cantú said that while the paper had been attacked for exposing corruption, he was "not willing for any more" journalists connected with Norte to be targeted for murder. The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas says that along with Breach, at least two other members of the press were also killed in Mexico in March: journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera in Verzcruz and Cecilio Pineda Birto, director of the La Voz de Tierra Caliente newspaper in Guerrero state. Catherine Garcia
South Carolina beat Mississippi State on Sunday in the finals of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, 67-55, earning their first-ever national championship. The Gamecocks were led by A'ja Wilson, who scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Both schools were playing in their first national championship game. The Gamecocks defeated Stanford 62-53 to make it to the championship, while Mississippi State beat the University of Connecticut in the Final Four, ending the Huskies' 111-game winning streak. Catherine Garcia
Freedom Caucus leader on White House attacks: 'Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts'
President Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, on Twitter Saturday called for pro-Trump Republicans in Michigan to oust Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), a congressman who has become a vocal libertarian critic of Trump. "@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan," Scavino tweeted. "@justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary."
Amash is also a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which helped defeat the American Health Care Act. Trump himself declared his displeasure with the caucus Thursday, tweeting his intention to "fight" the group in 2018, presumably in the primaries.
On Sunday, Freedom Caucus founder Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) hit back. "Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts," he said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "And the facts remain the same. When you look at the [AHCA] document, when you look at the legislation, it doesn't repeal ObamaCare." Of the Scavino tweet, he added, "Justin Amash is a good friend and one of the most principled members of Congress. And, frankly, if he is primaried, I'm going to do everything I can to help him." Amash replied on Twitter, too:
Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017
Scavino's post may have run afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits electioneering by government officials. A White House ethics lawyer who worked under President George W. Bush, Richard Painter, raised the issue on Twitter. This is "Ethics 101," he wrote, adding that the Bush White House would have fired Scavino forthwith. Bonnie Kristian
"There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now," American envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday in an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz, pushing back against a narrative of undue cooperation between the Trump administration and the Kremlin tied to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf. Rather, Haley argued, "They get that we're getting our strength back, that we're getting our voice back, and that we're starting to lead again."
When Raddatz pushed back, asking why Trump isn't "beating up on Russia," Haley replied that is her role. "I am beating up on Russia," she said, and Trump "is not stopping me from beating up on Russia ... in particular at the United Nations." There are some areas where the United States can work with Russia, Haley added, but others where critique is in order.
In an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation, Haley addressed the effects of Trump's tweeting habits on foreign relations. "I think the foreign leaders are picking up the phone and calling him if they have an issue," she said. "They're not sitting there texting me and saying, 'What was this tweet about?'" As for herself, "I don't hear [the tweets]," Haley continued. "It’s chatter I don't focus on."
Watch an excerpt of Haley's comments on ABC below. Bonnie Kristian
lol, @nikkihaley says "we beat up on Russia" over Ukraine, Syria, calls them "not helpful." I can feel Putin quaking. pic.twitter.com/BAJrDA8rsX
— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2017