A giant 'Impeach Trump' banner was unfurled at the Nationals' season opener

Baseball's Opening Day was filled with peanuts, Cracker Jack, and calls for impeachment.
Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game. Trump was not there, but we still left him a message. #Resist #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HdF4eJmcTG
— Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) April 3, 2017
Had President Trump accepted the Washington Nationals' invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday, he would have spotted an enormous sign that read, "Impeach Trump #Resist." The banner was unfurled by members of Americans Take Action, a group that combines activism with pranks (these are the same people who handed out Russian flags with Trump's name on them at the Conservative Political Action Conference). "Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game," member Jason Charter tweeted. "Trump was not there, but we still left him a message."
For the Nationals, it was a fantastic day, despite Trump's decision not to throw the first pitch, thus ending a long-standing presidential tradition — the team beat the Marlins 4-2. Catherine Garcia
On Saturday, The New York Times reported Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid $13 million to settle with five women who accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, and on Monday, Mercedes-Benz "reassigned" its advertisements from his show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Donna Boland, manager of corporate communications at Mercedes-Benz, told CNNMoney the company runs advertisements on most major cable news shows, and The O'Reilly Factor's ads have been "reassigned in the midst of this controversy. The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."
The O'Reilly Factor ended 2016 as the top program in cable news for the 14th year in a row. CNNMoney asked several companies that advertise on the network during O'Reilly's time slot if they plan on pulling their ads, and Jenny Craig said it does not publicly comment on its advertising strategy while Lexus said it "seeks to partner with organizations who share our company culture and philosophy of respect for all people" and is "monitoring the situation." Catherine Garcia
Report: Blackwater founder secretly met with Putin associate to establish Trump-Moscow back channel
The crown prince of Abu Dhabi helped arrange a clandestine meeting in the Seychelles islands between Erik Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater and a major Donald Trump supporter, and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin, nine days before Trump's inauguration in an apparent attempt to establish a back channel between Putin and Trump, several U.S., European, and Arab officials told The Washington Post.
He agreed to broker the meeting because the United Arab Emirates, like the U.S., wants Russia to cool its relationship with Iran, officials said. Prince, who did not have a formal role with the Trump campaign or transition team, approached Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan about setting up the meeting, and said he was an unofficial Trump envoy, the Post reports. The crown prince suggested holding it in the Seychelles for privacy. While the meeting was considered positive by the UAE and Russia, they opted not to arrange any other summits between Putin's friend, who has not been identified, and Prince because of the political risk, officials said.
Prince is the brother of Betsy DeVos, the education secretary, regularly appeared on a radio program hosted by Stephen Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and gave $250,000 to Trump's campaign. Blackwater became famous during the Iraq War, when guards from the firm were convicted of killing Iraqis in a public square in 2007, and Prince later sold the company. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration is "not aware of any meetings and Erik Prince had no role in the transition," while a testy spokesman for Prince told the Post his meeting "had nothing to do with President Trump. Why is the so-called under-resourced intelligence community messing around with surveillance of American citizens when they should be hunting terrorists?" Catherine Garcia
A new pyramid just surfaced in Egypt — well, new to this millennium at least. Excavators have uncovered the remains of a 3,700-year-old pyramid just south of Cairo, the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector announced Monday.
The new find joins five other pyramids in the Dahshur royal necropolis, two of which are still standing. Those intact pyramids make their new neighbor look young, as they're about a thousand years older than the recently discovered ruins. The Dahshur site was already famous for the Bent Pyramid, which features distinctive sloped sides that experts believe suggest it was the first attempt at building a smooth-sided pyramid in ancient Egypt.
But this new discovery still has something to brag about: Excavators found an interior corridor and an alabaster block engraved with hieroglyphics. As they continue to clear out the ruins, BBC reports, excavators will be able to assess just how big the pyramid once was.
Who knows, maybe they'll find Brendan Fraser's lost career in there too. Kathryn Krawczyk
An attack in the metro system in St. Petersburg, Russia, left 11 dead and dozens more injured Monday after an explosive device was detonated in a train car. The explosion occurred as the train was traveling between two stations. Russia's anti-terrorism committee announced later that it had discovered and deactivated a second bomb in a separate station.
The Russian health ministry said Monday afternoon that 11 were killed and 45 injured by the blast. Social media images appear to show the train carriage's doors twisted and blown out and multiple people lying on the floor of the station:
#питер #метро #петербург pic.twitter.com/3Gb2oOhDGL
— ЦГ-инсайдер (@insider_ts) April 3, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin was in St. Petersburg on Monday when the blast occurred for a scheduled meeting with the Belarusian president. He said the reasons for the explosion "are unknown," but he did not rule out terrorism as a factor. Security forces are "doing all they can to ascertain what has happened," Putin said. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev referred to the explosion as a "terrorist act." The Week Staff
This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.
AOL and Yahoo are so 2000. Verizon, which is hip and cool, has reportedly decided to merge Yahoo with AOL under the new name "Oath," a person familiar with the talks has told Business Insider.
Without confirming the rebranding, an AOL spokesperson said that "in the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital." Verizon acquired AOL in 2015 for $4.4 billion; it acquired Yahoo last year for $4.85 billion.
Like many rebranding attempts, this one is not going over so well just yet:
AOL: we sound antiquated
Yahoo: yea
AOL: we need to have a hipper more 21st Century name
Yahoo: yea
AOL: Oath
Yahoo: That's the ticket!! https://t.co/aPlg5AygOF
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) April 3, 2017
Oath.
Better than tronc i guess https://t.co/yiHzaYWj36
— Keith Roysdon (@keithroysdon) April 3, 2017
"AOL? Yahoo!? Get you a service that can do OATH."
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) April 3, 2017
Business Insider adds that "it's unclear if the Yahoo name will live on at all for any part of the internet business that will be run by AOL. However, we expect to see a big new branding campaign in the coming week, along with more details about the new company." Read more about why Verizon picked up ailing Yahoo last year at The Week. Jeva Lange
On Monday, President Trump became the first president to donate his entire first-quarter salary to the National Park Service. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke accepted the check, worth $78,333.32, and announced it would go toward the neglected maintenance of battlefield national parks.
A check presentation at a WH briefing. Trump donating 1st Q salary - $78K+ - to National Parks Service. pic.twitter.com/OTgUU7zbxf
— Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) April 3, 2017
Trump vowed during the presidential campaign that he would not take a salary in office. While presidents are required to receive a paycheck, a spokesperson for the White House said in February that Trump would give the money "back to the Treasury or [donate it]."
Trump's 2018 budget proposes a 12 percent cut to the Department of Interior, worth approximately $1.5 billion. Jeva Lange
Democrats have earned enough votes to successfully filibuster President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Dianne Feinstein of California, Mark Warner of Virginia, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday that they will not support Trump's nominee, tipping Democrats to the 41 votes required for a filibuster, CNN reports.
"I've often said the Senate at its best and can and should be the conscience of the nation, but I must first and foremost vote my conscience," said Leahy, one of the opposing Democrats. "I will not and can not support advancing this nomination."
Two Democrats and one independent still remain undecided about how they will vote. Four Democrats so far have said they would vote with Republicans, but the GOP will now remain short of the 60 votes needed to avoid the filibuster.
Republican leaders indicated that they would change Senate rules on confirming Supreme Court justices if necessary, ditching the filibuster and allowing final votes to be called with a simple majority, a change that would alter the way justices are confirmed in the future. Jeva Lange