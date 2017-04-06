Bannon reportedly threatened to quit if he were kicked off the National Security Council

Stephen Bannon's exit from the National Security Council, in a NSC reorganization signed by President Trump on Tuesday and made public Wednesday, is being almost universally described as part of National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster's efforts to depoliticize the NSC, which he took the helm of after the firing of Michael Flynn. But there are conflicting assessments of what the move says about Bannon's status in the mercurial Trump White House.
Senior White House officials allied with Bannon, Trump's chief political strategist, tell The New York Times and The Washington Post that Bannon was not demoted, and had only been placed on the NSC to keep an eye on Flynn, rarely attending NSC meetings. But other Trump insiders describe Bannon's NSC ouster as a clear demotion, with one White House official telling The New York Times that Bannon had threatened to quit if he were removed from the council. He was convinced to stay on by GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, a close Bannon ally and business partner and prominent Trump supporter, several sources tell Politico. (Bannon called the reports that he threatened to quit "total nonsense.")
Trump had immediately regretted placing Bannon on the NSC in the first place, "feeling that he had not been properly warned about its implications," report Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, and Glenn Thrush at The Times. "He briefly considered reversing it the same weekend it was announced, according to a person with direct knowledge, but decided against it for fear of creating more of a public storm." More broadly, Bannon is reportedly losing power to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Kushner ally Gary Cohn, Trump's national economics adviser. Bannon's failures on Trump's two immigration orders and health care further undermined his clout.
The Times also notes this bit of gossipy detail:
Bannon's Svengali-style reputation has chafed on a president who sees himself as the West Wing's only leading man. Several associates said the president had quietly expressed annoyance over the credit Mr. Bannon had received for setting the agenda — and Mr. Trump was not pleased by the "President Bannon" puppet-master theme promoted by magazines, late-night talk shows, and Twitter. [The New York Times]
Still, it would be premature to count Bannon out, says James Jeffrey, a deputy national security adviser to President George W. Bush. McMaster "scored one on the presumably more powerful Bannon," he said, but Bannon "seems to be very close to the president and, by most accounts, still wins many of his battles." Peter Weber
After an investigation that lasted more than a year, the Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday found probable cause that Gov. Robert Bentley (R) violated the state's campaign finance and ethics laws.
The commission determined he used public resources for his personal interests, used money from his campaign to pay the legal fees of his former political adviser, Rebekah Mason, and improperly received a campaign contribution and made a loan to his campaign account outside of the window allowed by law. These violations are all Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and the ethics commission's decision now sends the investigation to the Montgomery County district attorney.
In March 2016, state auditor Jim Zeigler filed a complaint claiming that Bentley and Mason were having an affair and the governor was fraudulently using state resources to carry it out, and a state corrections officer that ran against Bentley in 2014 also filed six ethics complaints against him. "The ruling of the Ethics Commission is only one step in holding Gov. Bentley accountable," Zeigler said. "The next step can be taken by the district attorney or the House Judiciary Committee."
The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is considering impeachment charges against Bentley, with a hearing tentatively scheduled for next week, and he's already under investigation by the Alabama state attorney general's office, AL.com reports. Bentley has denied any wrongdoing. For more on the scandal, watch AL.com's handy video guide below. Catherine Garcia
The toxic gas attack against the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, on Tuesday left Abdel Hameed al-Youssef's 9-month-old twins dead.
The 29-year-old told The Associated Press on Wednesday that in addition to his children, two of his brothers, two nephews, a niece, and his sister-in-law all died in the horrifying attack. "I was right beside them," he said, adding that after about 10 minutes, "my children couldn't handle it anymore." The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 72 people were killed in the attack, including nearly two dozen children.
The Syrian government has denied being behind the assault, with the military declaring it is too "honorable" to have done such a thing. Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has blamed the rebels for the attack, but witnesses say opposition groups were not responsible. Catherine Garcia
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Mike Pence's detail was caught after an alleged tryst with a prostitute and has been suspended from his official duties, several law enforcement officials told CNN Wednesday.
CNN reports that late last week the manager of a Maryland hotel was suspicious of what was going on in one of the rooms, and notified police, who arrested the unidentified agent as he left the hotel. An official told CNN this was not part of a sting, and the off-duty agent was charged with solicitation. After he was released, the agent reported his arrest to the Secret Service.
A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the "alleged incident" is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility, and the agent has been placed on administrative leave. He was also required to surrender his weapon and his security clearance has been suspended. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to reporters a week before his scheduled trip to Moscow, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday there is "no doubt in our mind" that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government is behind a chemical attack that killed dozens of Syrians on Tuesday, and "it's time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support of the Assad regime."
In a message directed to all of Syria's allies, Tillerson said they need to "exercise their influence" on Assad to prevent another horrific chemical attack from taking place. His comments echoed those made by U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said "Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace," and Russia "cannot escape responsibility for this." At the White House earlier, President Trump said the attack "crossed a lot of lines for me" and his "attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much." Tillerson had previously said it was up to the Syrian people to decide what to do with Assad. The Syrian government has said it is not responsible for the attack in Khan Sheikhoun, and Russia has pinned it on Syrian rebels. Catherine Garcia
Under a new state background check process in Massachusetts, 8,206 people who applied to drive for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft between January and now were denied licenses, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Wednesday.
Most of the rejections were due to suspended licenses or people not having enough years of driving experience to qualify for the companies, the Boston Globe reports. There were hundreds of other applications tossed out due to serious crimes, like violent offenses or reckless driving, and 51 sex offenders were denied licenses. A total of 70,789 applications were submitted.
The law requires applicants go through a two-part background check, first from the company and then a follow-up from the state. Before, just the companies had to conduct the background check, and both Lyft and Uber said the state digs deeper into a driver's history than they do. In a statement, Uber showed its irritation with the new law, saying, "Thousands of people in Massachusetts have lost access to economic opportunities as a result of a screening that includes an unfair and unjust indefinite lookback period. We have an opportunity to repair the current system in the rules process so that people who deserve to work are not denied the opportunity." Catherine Garcia
No one can resist the siren call of Costco, with its free samples, piping hot pizza, and Kirkland Signature everything, least of all 5-year-old Kimber Walker.
Kimber loves shopping at the members-only warehouse club with her parents, and for the past two years, has requested a Costco-themed birthday party. "She's pretty quirky, so it goes right along with her personality," her mother, Niki Walker, told Inside Edition. Kimber has had a few health issues — she was born with Chlari malformation and Sturge-Weber syndrome, and over the last year had to have 20 laser surgeries to prevent glaucoma — and when it came time for her to celebrate turning five, her parents were happy to fete their daughter with the bulk-sized party of her dreams.
The Walkers transformed their North Carolina home into a small-scale Costco, serving guests sample-sized portions of fruit snacks, pigs in a blanket, and chips (all from Costco, of course). Kimber's family and friends decorated their own membership cards, and "bought" fun party favors using cash with the birthday girl's face on it. Kimber wore a Costco employee badge that her local store printed for her, and ended the party by digging in to a giant chocolate cake featuring Costco's familiar logo and the words "Employee of the Month, 5 Years of Service." Catherine Garcia
The TehRUN race is being touted as Iran's first international marathon, with organizers saying it's about "building bridges" and "breaking barriers."
The head of Iran's track and field federation, Majid Keyhani, told reporters Wednesday that everyone is welcome to participate, and people from more than 40 countries are expected to take part. The marathon's website says 28 Americans are registered for Friday's event, but only men will be allowed to run through the streets; the 156 Iranian women and 50 foreign women expected to participate have to have a separate race inside a sports complex. In Iran, women wear headscarves and usually are not allowed to take part in sporting events in front of men or outside of enclosed facilities. The race website instructs female runners to wear headscarves or bandanas that cover their hair and suggests they don long-sleeve shirts and avoid shorts or skirts.
The race's main organizer is Sebastiaan Straten, a Dutch entrepreneur, who said he is excited to "promote street running to a large, young Iranian population." He told The Associated Press he personally does not agree with segregating the sexes, and is "trying to find other ways" to advance women's running in Iran. This time around, no professional runners, male or female, are expected to compete in the marathon. Catherine Garcia