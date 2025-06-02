5 electrifying books to read this June to spark your imagination

A love story set in space, a pair of ambitious debuts and more

Book covers of &#039;Atmosphere: A Love Story&#039; by Taylor Jenkins Reid, &#039;The Möbius Book&#039; by Catherine Lacey, and &#039;Make It Ours: Crashing the Gates of Culture with Virgil Abloh&#039; by Robin Givhan
June's most anticipated releases don't just run the gamut, they leap across it
(Image credit: Penguin Random House / Granta / Hutchinson Heinemann)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Summer reading is still a pastime worth indulging, especially with a consistent stream of enthralling would-be beach reads coming in June. This month's new releases include some of the summer's most anticipated books alongside some daring debuts, including another love story by Taylor Jenkins Reid, an experimental memoir/fiction hybrid and an ode to Virgil Abloh.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸