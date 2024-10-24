An architecture-inspired Louis Vuitton collection

Louis Vuitton and architect Frank Gehry take luxury bags to new heights

Frank Gehry x Louis Vuitton bags
Twisted Box Bag and Capucines BB Analog Bag, by Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry
By
published

For a capsule collection of Louis Vuitton bags, Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry reconsidered his own back catalogue of famous buildings. The nine designs, which are grouped into four umbrella themes drawn from Gehry's illustrious career (Material Exploration, Architecture and Form, Animals and Twisted Box) were first unveiled last December, at Art Basel Miami.

The heritage brand's Capucines bag has been given the Gehry treatment. The architect's seven takes on the Louis Vuitton accessory include the now-glossy Capucines BB Shimmer Haze, inspired by the dazzling effect of the 21,000 painted aluminium and stainless steel shingles that cloak Gehry's building for the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. In partnership with Louis Vuitton's master makers, Gehry devised bags such as the Capucines MM Concrete Pockets, realised through 3D printing techniques.

Felix Bischof
