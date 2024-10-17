The impossible find: bespoke blotters

For Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, bespoke blotters are essential to the art of fragrance

Bespoke blotters
Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud's bespoke blotters
By
published

Louis Vuitton's master perfumer, who is about to publish the maison's new book, "A Perfume Atlas", reveals why these mouillettes are key to the nuance in his creations – and how they have always been a part of his life.

"Paper blotters have been an essential part of me discovering my work as a perfumer. In fact, these small pieces of paper have been with me since I was born. My father was a perfumer, and my grandfather too: there were many of them at home. My father would give me blotters scented with dry, raw materials. I have since discovered that this link between the raw material, my nose and my brain is facilitated by these blotters. Without one, you cannot make an olfactory analysis.

Felix Bischof
