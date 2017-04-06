Nunes to temporarily step aside in House Russia investigation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) announced Thursday that he will temporarily step down from the ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling, including any potential involvement by President Trump. In a statement, Nunes maintained that accusations of collusion with the White House are "entirely false and politically motivated" and blamed "leftwing activist groups" for the controversy.
Nonetheless, Nunes admitted it "is in the best interests" of the committee for him to temporarily hand control of the investigation over to Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and Tom Rooney (R-Fla.). Nunes said he intends to meet with the Ethics Committee "at the earliest possible opportunity" to "expedite the dismissal of these false claims." He will "continue to fulfill" his "other responsibilities" as committee chairman in the meantime. Becca Stanek
You might not have to wait for 2020 to see another Trump political campaign. Apparently, President Trump's presidential campaign has inspired his son, Donald Trump Jr., to run for office. At a recent meeting with members of an elite New York gun club, Trump reportedly said he was considering running for governor of New York.
Trump, who is running his father's business while his dad runs the country, said "going back to doing deals" after being on the campaign trail has been "boring." "The politics bug bit me," he reportedly said.
Current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), a fervent critic of Trump's dad and a rumored 2020 presidential contender, is up for reelection in 2018. However, Trump did not specify when he would actually run — if he ever does. A person with knowledge of Trump's plans told the New York Post's Page Six that Trump actually "has no intentions of running for political office at this time" and is "totally focused on running Trump Organization with his brother." Becca Stanek
Former Breitbart investigative reporter Lee Stranahan now works for Russia — literally. The writer is helming a radio show for Russian state media site Sputnik. "I'm on the Russian payroll now," Stranahan told The Atlantic. "When you work at Sputnik, you're being paid by the Russians. That's what it is. I don't have any qualms about it."
Stranahan left Breitbart — of which White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon used to be the chairman — in March after a dispute with the site's Washington editor, Matt Boyle. He told The Atlantic his new show on Sputnik will be a co-venture with liberal pundit Garland Nixon, as the two debate liberal versus conservative viewpoints in the style of CNN's erstwhile Crossfire. The show will be called Fault Lines.
As for the Trump White House's potential ties to Russia, Stranahan called the whole controversy "bogus." Read more about the former Breitbart reporter's move to Russian state media at The Atlantic. Kimberly Alters
The Trump administration has dubbed Mar-a-Lago the "Winter White House," a sunny respite from the dreary swamp of Washington. President Trump owns the resort, and his frequent visits have come under fire for their cost to taxpayers, potential for conflicts of interest, and comparative lack of transparency.
Still, as historian Joshua Zeitz documents at Politico, Trump is not the first president to have a private escape:
Ulysses S. Grant frequented Long Branch, New Jersey, where his family kept a summer cottage. Woodrow Wilson also preferred the Jersey Shore; his staff worked out of an office building in Asbury Park during many of the summer months. Harry Truman traveled often to Key West, where a modest naval officer's home served as his "Little White House." Teddy Roosevelt had Sagamore Hill; John Kennedy, his family's compounds in Palm Beach and Hyannis Port; and Ronald Reagan, his California ranch. [Politico]
Perhaps the most comparable presidential retreat, however, belonged to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who owned and often visited a luxury resort in Warm Springs, Georgia. But there was one big difference between the Warm Springs facility and Mar-a-Lago: "FDR built his club to care for people stricken by polio — many of them poor, and most of them children."
The hotel and its sprawling grounds were a resort and care facility at once, and FDR, also a polio victim, raised money or personally picked up the tab for polio patients who could not afford the $42 weekly rate (equivalent to about $600 today).
Roosevelt eventually sold the resort to a foundation he created, "thus replenishing FDR's personal fortune," but he continued to stump for donations after the sale. Bonnie Kristian
If you seek an aggressively unsubtle encapsulation of the struggles of the American coal industry, look no further: The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum now runs on solar power.
The museum, owned and operated by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, turned to solar when coal-powered energy became too expensive. "We believe that this project will help save at least $8,000 to $10,000, off the energy costs on this building alone, so it's a very worthy effort and it's going to save the college money in the long run," said Brandon Robinson, the school's communications director.
"It is a little ironic," Robinson admitted. "But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand. And, of course, coal is still king around here." For more on why this aging monarch increasingly has more problems than power, see this breakdown from The Week. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's talk about a big, beautiful, possibly 55-foot tall border wall is just an evocative image to express the new administration's strong commitment to tight border security, a Republican senator suggested Thursday.
"I've always thought the wall was a metaphor for securing the border," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in an interview with CNN on Thursday morning. "We have an administration that's committed themselves to securing the border, whatever shape and form that takes." Whether anyone has apprised Trump, who has been known to declare the wall "just got 10 feet higher" in response to pushback from the Mexican government, that he was adding a metaphorical 10 feet is less than clear.
"And yes, we do need better barriers, we need better fencing," Johnson added, apparently conceding that the wall might be a little bit literal. "We've had border patrol deputies and chiefs telling us fencing works. We need more of it. But I think we are going to do this in a very thoughtful manner."
As the conservative website Hot Air notes — with pictures! — border walls and fences pretty much already exist in all the places along the U.S.-Mexico border where the climate and terrain make construction as well as border crossings feasible. Bonnie Kristian
The Senate will vote Thursday morning whether to end debate and hold a vote on President Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Trump tapped Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat has been held vacant by Republican leadership for more than a year; Democrats plan to filibuster the cloture vote, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to change Senate rules to allow Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple majority.
But despite the fiery partisan battle taking place on Capitol Hill over his first Supreme Court pick, President Trump is apparently already gearing up for round two. Politico reports the White House has its eye on 80-year-old justice Anthony Kennedy, who has served as the court's de facto swing vote for years — and with whom the Trump team is confident it has an in:
Replacing [Kennedy] with a reliable conservative would tip the court to the right, even if no other seat comes open under Trump — whose team has taken to exploring every imaginable line of communication to keep tabs on the justice and to make him comfortable as he ponders a potential retirement. One back channel is the fact that Kennedy's son, Justin, knows Donald Trump, Jr. through New York real estate circles. Another is through Kennedy's other son, Gregory, and Trump's Silicon Valley adviser Peter Thiel. [Politico]
Not to be forgotten, Politico also notes Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka and her daughter were guests of Justice Kennedy at Supreme Court oral arguments in February. And while sources familiar with Trump's judicial-selection process told Politico that they're not pressuring Kennedy to retire, but only seeking to make sure he would feel comfortable doing so under President Trump, it seems the White House has thinly veiled hopes. Read more about Trump's judicial decisions — including how he might choose judges for lower courts — at Politico. Kimberly Alters
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) laid into President Trump on Wednesday night for defending Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, whom multiple women have accused of sexual harassment. "I'm not surprised that he stood up and tried to defend Bill O'Reilly," Waters said in an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, noting that Trump has previously made comments about grabbing women by the genitals. Waters called Trump and O'Reilly "two of a kind."
But, Waters said, "it's all catching up with" O'Reilly and "that sexual harassment enterprise that they created over there at Fox." "It shouldn't be in America that you can sexually harass women and then buy your way out of it because you're rich," Waters said. "If they continue to do this in the way that they have done, they need to go to jail. ... Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail."
O'Reilly said in a statement that the reason he settled the sexual harassment lawsuits brought against him by multiple women was simply to "put to rest any controversies to spare [his] children."
Watch Waters' interview below. Becca Stanek