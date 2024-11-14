The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: a 'magical' show with 'an electrifying emotional charge'

The 'vivacious' Fitzgerald adaptation has a 'shimmering, soaring' score

Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) in Benjamin Button at the Ambassador&#039;s Theater, London
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and John Dagleish (Benjamin Button)
(Image credit: Donald Cooper / Alamy)
By
published

The "latest fringe musical to vault nimbly into the West End" is this stirring, folk- infused adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's short story about a man who lives his life in reverse, said Nick Curtis in The Standard. The story has already been turned into a film, starring Brad Pitt. But this stage version – first shown in a more limited form at the Southwark Playhouse in 2019 – is the one to treasure.

Jethro Compton and Darren Clark have relocated the action from Jazz Age Baltimore to 20th century Cornwall, said Alun Hood on What's on Stage, and their "shimmering, soaring" score encompasses "folk ballads of aching longing, fishermen's shanties, rollicking drinking songs, and rousing chorales that thrill the blood". Intelligent and piercingly witty, this is a "magical" show, with an "electrifying emotional charge that seldom lapses into sentimentality". It's one of the best new British musicals in decades.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸