Why are West End theatre ticket prices soaring?

Actors worry high cost will kill sector, but soaring seat prices are still below inflation

'Player Kings' at the Noel Coward Theatre
'Player Kings' is among the plays where top-drawer tickets have passed the £200 mark
(Image credit: Aaron Chown / PA Images / Alamy)
By
published

A survey of West End theatre prices has found that ticket prices have rocketed, with top-priced seats for musicals reaching £300 and a 50% rise in the average cost of premium play tickets.

When top prices are "well into three figures" and many theatregoers are deciding that "trips to the theatre are strictly for Christmas and birthdays", it's easy to conclude that "greed" is "killing the West End", said The Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theatre West End Broadway In The Spotlight
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸