7 new and long-established musicals to see on tour this spring
Even 'Les Misérables' is back on the road
Spring is the right time to catch the tail end of some of Broadway's best new touring shows. It is also a prime window for seeing an old stalwart you either already love or have somehow never seen.
'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations'
The music of The Temptations comes to life, alongside the story of how the '60s and early '70s R&B group was formed, succeeded, lost and gained members and, in time, disbanded. Expect many a familiar tune, including such hits as "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" and "Get Ready." The tour runs through the end of July.
'Chicago'
The stripped-down Broadway revival of this masterpiece by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse has been playing on Broadway for nearly 30 years. The music, book and dancing are unimpeachable, so the show is guaranteed to be a lithe, sexy experience no matter the theater or how long the production has been around. It runs until the beginning of April.
'Kimberly Akimbo'
There are only a few months left to catch the touring production of this sublime show, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical. It is a hilarious, heartbreaking tale of a 16-year-old girl in suburban New Jersey who ages rapidly and is currently living in the body of a 60-something-year-old. Her family is a mess, she struggles to fit in and time is running out. The faultless Carolee Carmello plays the protagonist on the road. Expect guffaws; bring tissues.
'Les Misérables'
The grande dame of sung-through musicals is back on the road. Its slogan, "Still the World's Most Popular Musical," is hard — okay, impossible — to quantify.
Nonetheless, nearly 40 years have passed since the musical had its English-language debut in London, and "Les Misérables" has been playing there ever since. The current U.S. touring production is a bit scaled back; you can still expect the glorious melodrama to stretch to every theater's back row.
'MJ the Musical'
A sanitized but, by all accounts, entertaining bio-musical about the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. It is a journey through his life story, told through his biggest hits. Expect sing-alongs of more than 25 of his biggest hits and a whole lotta moonwalking.
'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live'
Billed as a 2.5D musical, this stage adaptation of the beloved manga conjures up a "dazzling world of friendship and justice with its electrifying performances, unforgettable choreography and show-stopping music," according to the show's description. It is currently only slated to run from March to April. So, if you are a Sailor Moon superfan, now is your moment.
'Shucked'
Rare it is to encounter a new Broadway musical that is born of an original story and is also knee-slappingly hilarious. "Shucked" tells a tale of a small town that turns on corn as its local moneymaker. Into town comes a con man, a "corn doctor," and hijinks ensue, all to a score by Grammy-winning Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.
