8 movie musicals that prove the screen can share the stage

The singing and dancing, bigger than life itself

Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Hudson in "Dreamgirls" (2006)
"Dreamgirls," Bill Condon's adaptation of the 1981 musical, made a star out of Jennifer Hudson
(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By Scott Hocker, The Week US
published

Movie musicals are a tricky genre. The big screen captures grandness well, and musicals are full of grand gestures. Still, there is an electricity that can be lost when the live element is stripped away. These eight musicals keep the spark and show just what the genre can do. 

'Sweet Charity' (1969)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Musicals Movies John Travolta Beyonce
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸