Evita: 'TikTok musical theatre' or 'total triumph'?

Rachel Zegler dazzles in Jamie Lloyd's 'radically reconceived' revival – but the plot is difficult to follow

Rachel Zegler performs Don&#039;t Cry for Me Argentina from the Palladium&#039;s balcony.
'Magnetic': Rachel Zegler takes to the balcony at London Palladium
(Image credit: Stills Press / Alamy)
By
published

When it emerged Eva Perón (Rachel Zegler) would be belting out "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from the balcony of the London Palladium to passers-by each night for free in Jamie Lloyd's new revival of "Evita", some members of the paying audience were furious, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. "What are these grumps complaining about?"

It's a "sensational moment" that's "very fitting" given Perón's "disdain for the wealthy". Her "magnetic" reprise of the showstopping number is "triumphantly addressed" to the waiting crowd in the street, while theatregoers inside watch her performance projected onto a screen.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸