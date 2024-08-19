Why theatres are abandoning intervals

Younger audiences prefer pause-free performances but a break ensures extra revenue, and theatregoers' comfort

General scene of drinking in cocktail bar during first act intermission at the Metropolitan Opera House
Up to 40% of a theatre's income may be from interval drinks
(Image credit: William Hoff / NY Daily News Archive / Getty Images)
By
published

For some it's a "waste of time that breaks the spell and drags out the evening", but for others the traditional theatre interval is an "essential break for socialising and getting a drink". Pausing a show midway is "quite literally, divisive", said Susannah Butter in The Times, and it is also becoming less common, as an increasing number of West End shows "abandon" the interval altogether.

This summer, a number of big-name London plays, including "The Years" at the Almeida, "Slave Play" at the Noël Coward and "The Constituent" at the Old Vic ran without a break.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Theatre Broadway New York West End Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸