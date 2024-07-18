Slave Play review: 'needling' production full of 'arresting theatrics'

The play, described as the 'biggest import of the season' from the US, arrives in London on a 'wave of hype'

Olivia Washington and Kit Harington are part of the 'strong cast' of Slave Play
"Is London ready for 'Slave Play'?" runs the tagline for the biggest US import of the season, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. Having been garlanded with awards on Broadway, Jeremy O. Harris's play about the legacy of slavery arrives in the West End on a wave of hype, owing to its challenging themes, "risqué" content – racial slurs, nudity, simulated sex acts and violence – and its producers' decision to hold "Black Out" performances for "black-identifying" theatre-goers, "an initiative seen by some as divisive". 

With a strong cast that includes Kit Harington and Olivia Washington, the evening is not short of "arresting theatrics", especially in the first act; but it suffers from a "long, sedentary" middle act, some declamatory writing, and a lack of characterisation. 

