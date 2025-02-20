The Years at the Harold Pinter Theatre: an 'unmissable' evening

Eline Arbo's 'spellbinding' adaptation of Annie Ernaux's memoir transfers to the West End

Romola Garai, Gina McKee, Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose-Bremner and Anjli Mohindra in The Years.
An 'acting masterclass' from Romola Garai, Gina McKee, Deborah Findlay, Harmony Rose-Bremner and Anjli Mohindra (pictured, left to right)
(Image credit: Helen Murry)
By
published

A succession of Greek tragedies have been staged in London lately, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage. But "the play that comes closest to Greek theatre's belief in a communal rite of shared experience is not 'Oedipus' or 'Elektra'", but this adaptation of "The Years", the French Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux's novelistic memoir from 2008.

The Norwegian director Eline Arbo's production was first seen at the Almeida last summer, and has now transferred to the West End with its "alchemical magic" intact. Spanning the years 1941 to 2006, "The Years" is a memory play that builds "layer upon layer of allusive" feeling to create an "entire portrait of a world". It's an "emotional, coruscating experience"; a meditation on the "failure of liberation truly to liberate", and on the "ongoing hopefulness of love". It's profoundly moving yet also "incredibly funny".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸