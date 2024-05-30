Romeo & Juliet: 'all very clever, but to what end?'

Jamie Lloyd's 'turbo-stylised' production has met with mixed reviews

Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers on stage in Romeo & Juliet
Francesca Amewudah-Rivers puts in a stellar performance as Juliet, with Tom Holland as Romeo
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)
By
published

Tom Holland's superstar appeal helped tickets for "Romeo & Juliet" sell out in less than two hours. But his long-awaited return to the West End, 16 years after his debut in "Billy Elliot", is "no straightforward crowd-pleaser".

The stripped-back visuals and "unconventional staging" favoured by director Jamie Lloyd come at a cost: by eschewing the "giddy melodrama of young love" and instead placing the emphasis on "brooding atmospherics", said Houman Barekat in The New York Times, the muted rendering of romance risks leaving the audience "wanting more". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Theatre William Shakespeare
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸