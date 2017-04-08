White House, Chinese state media cheer 'productive,' 'pragmatic' Trump-Xi meeting

Comments from the White House on Friday and Chinese state media on Saturday echoed President Trump's positive positive assessment of his two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

"The two leaders had positive and productive meetings," said a statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The two presidents reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship and noted the importance of working together to generate positive outcomes that would benefit the citizens of both countries."

China's official newspaper on Saturday said the summit went "as well as it could," editorializing that "Beijing and Washington have so far managed to do well in preventing conflicts," which "shows confrontation is not inevitable."

Another state-run outlet said the summit indicated a new "pragmatic relationship" between the two nations. "It seems that both countries have understood the importance of how essential a smooth transition needs to be, and not just for the two countries involved here, but really for the entire world over," the tabloid enthused. Bonnie Kristian