Law enforcement officials work together to save sick bald eagle

An injured bald eagle is recuperating in Kansas after a team made up of a sheriff's sergeant, two firefighters, and an animal conservationist rallied together to save the bird.
Sgt. Justin Antle of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hurt bird near Lake Afton, and he found the eagle, clearly injured and unable to fly more than 10 feet in the air before having to come back down to land. Antle enlisted the help of Ken Lockwood of the Eagle Valley Raptor Center, who on his way to the lake stopped by the Sedgwick County Fire Department and picked up firefighters to assist in the rescue. After following the bird for two hours, they were finally able to capture him.
The eagle, estimated to be about 3 years old, is now being tested at Kansas State University's veterinarian school and being fed by handlers. Once the bird has a clean bill of health, Lockwood said he will ask the team to come back together to release him in the wild. "It's an eagle — that's our national symbol," Lockwood told ABC News. "You just have to go rescue them. You can't just let it die." Catherine Garcia
In the wake of twin suicide bombings at Coptic Christian churches that left at least 44 people dead, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday declared a three-month state of emergency.
Parliament now needs to approve the measure, which will permit authorities to search homes and make arrests without warrants. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blasts Palm Sunday at St. George's Coptic Church in Tanta, which killed 27 people, and outside of St. Mark's Coptic Church in Alexandria, which left 17 people dead. Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population. Catherine Garcia
An anchor for India's IBC24 News was on the air Saturday when she broke the news of a fatal car accident that she later learned involved her husband.
Supreet Kaur reported that three people died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. As more images and details started to come in, including the type of car involved and the site of the accident, she began to worry about her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, who drove a similar vehicle and was in the area. "She was doing her job, and she kept on doing it with composure and without showing her emotions on air," IBC24 editor-in-chief Ravi Kant Mittal told CNN.
After Kaur went off the air, it was confirmed that Kawade was one of the victims in the accident, and she broke down, the station said. Dr. Raman Singh, chief minister for the state of Chhattisgarh, tweeted his appreciation of Kaur's "strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery and professionalism." Catherine Garcia
More than 150 police officers are searching for a Wisconsin man who allegedly stole 16 high-caliber rifles and handguns from a store in Janesville and mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump.
Police say Joseph Jakubowski, 32, should be considered "armed and dangerous" and has a bullet-proof vest and helmet in his possession. Churches throughout Wisconsin were on high alert over the weekend, as his alleged manifesto expressed "anti-religion sentiment," authorities said. "Basically, he's angry at all government officials," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said during a press conference on Friday. "Whether it's the president or whether it's local officers or whether it's law enforcement, he has a dislike for anyone that has authority or governmental power." Catherine Garcia
Former President Bill Clinton visited former President George H.W. Bush Sunday in Houston, and he came prepared with a present that might not make Barbara Bush very happy.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae
Clinton tweeted about their get together on Twitter, saying it was "great" to reconnect with 41 and the former first lady. "We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times, and new times," he said. "And socks." No, not this Socks — these kind of socks; Bush, 92, has a vast collection, and in 2013 he admitted he "absolutely love[s] a crazy pair of socks ... Barbara, on the other hand, has had enough." Catherine Garcia
Sergio Garcia won the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, his first major championship, after defeating Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.
Garcia, 36, has played in 73 tournaments over the course of his 18-year career. Before heading into the playoff, Garcia and Rose finished 72 holes tied at nine under. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday urged caution and a reassertion of congressional authority in response to President Trump's Thursday airstrike on Syrian regime targets.
"I do not believe ... the president simply has the authority to launch missiles," Sanders told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview on Meet the Press. "I think he has got to come to the United States Congress. I think he has got to explain to us what his long-term goals are."
"Chuck, let me just say this: Maybe the most important vote that I have ever cast in my life as a member of Congress was against the war in Iraq," Sanders continued. "When we get sucked into a war, we do not know the unintended consequences. It is easier to get into a war than it is to get out of a war, as we have learned now over the last 15 years in the Middle East."
Sanders also issued a statement in which he warned "these strikes could lead to the United States once again being dragged back into the quagmire of long-term military engagement in the Middle East." Watch his Meet the Press comments below. Bonnie Kristian
At least 15 people were killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday by a suicide car bombing believed to be a failed assassination attempt targeting the new Somali military chief, Ahmed Mohamed Irfid.
The blast occurred on a busy street near the Somali defense ministry. The bomber attempted to crash the armed vehicle into an envoy carrying Irfid but hit a minibus carrying civilians instead. "When we arrived at the scene, we counted bodies of 15 people, most of them were severed," said Mire Aden, a police chief. "A number of soldiers are among the dead," Aden reported, and none of the injured civilians survived.
The al-Shabaab terrorist organization, which frequently bombs official targets in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Bonnie Kristian